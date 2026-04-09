Mary Ann Lahaszow Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Mary Ann Lahaszow

MOOSIC, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Mary Ann Lahaszow who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Mary Ann Lahaszow, RN, MSN, is a nationally recognized registered nurse, case manager, consultant, author, and healthcare advocate with more than 20 years of clinical and leadership experience.

Raised with a deep commitment to service, faith, and country, she built a career defined by patient advocacy, national education initiatives, and transformative public health impact.

Throughout her career, Mary Ann has served as adjunct nursing faculty, nurse first assistant, home health and hospice coordinator, quality assurance and utilization review specialist, newsletter editor, and national speaker. She is widely respected for her ability to bridge critical gaps in patient care and for empowering individuals and communities through education.

Her graduate research focused on the effectiveness of the FAST prehospital stroke screening test in rural populations. Participants learned early warning signs of stroke, (Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911). This ongoing public health campaign is witness to increased survival rates, reductions in disability, and improvements in quality of life. Adopted by the National Stroke Association, and American Heart Association the FAST program remains a cornerstone of public stroke awareness campaigns nationwide. Please tune in to Mary Ann Lahaszow’s ongoing research with the FAST program.

Mary Ann’s broader research and advocacy efforts span breast reconstruction recovery support, chronic disease management, caregiving, congenital anomalies, learning disabilities, positive psychology, and behavioral change. Her work centers on one principle: compassionate care, both a science and an art — grounded in trust, dignity, integrity, and resilience.

A visionary leader and educator, Mary Ann continues to champion public health initiatives that reduce preventable disability and death. Through her writing, speaking, and national outreach efforts, she challenges individuals and communities to take responsibility for their health — and to act when it matters most.

Learn more at: www.NurseAdvocateNation.com

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Mary Ann Lahaszow as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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