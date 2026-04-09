Geoff Green Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Geoff Green

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Geoff Green who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Geoff Green is a bestselling author and highly regarded business coach to entrepreneurs and founders of high growth, innovative companies.

Drawing on over 40 years as a leading corporate lawyer, business advisor, director and active investor in high growth businesses, Geoff brings unique perspectives, insights and experience to his coaching work with business founders.

Geoff’s established his business coaching practice, GRG Momentum, over 25 years ago. His coaching work focuses on helping founders build strong enterprise value, prepare their businesses for exit and achieve highly profitable business exits for themselves and fellow shareholders.

He is a strong strategic thinker, a good facilitator and has a well-developed ability to work through complex commercial issues in a clear, co-operative and well-reasoned way. In addition, Geoff has a finely tuned awareness of the emotional issues founders often need to deal with when exiting their business.

Geoff has held senior positions with several of Australia’s leading law firms, a number of successful high growth businesses and the regulatory policy branch of the Australian Securities & Investments Commission. In particular, he played a key role in the development and ultimate sale of innovative private businesses such as BSX, an alternative stock exchange for high growth companies, and Fliteboard, the world’s leading electric surfboard company.

He has a reputation for bringing a high quality, focussed and commercially pragmatic approach to business with a strong emphasis on strategy and execution.

Geoff is the author of the highly regarded book, The Smart Business Exit: Getting Rewarded for your Blood, Sweat and Tears. He is also a co-author of Michael Gerber’s bestselling book, The E-Myth Evolution.

He lives in Melbourne, Australia, with his wife, Anne, and has two children and four grandchildren. Geoff has a busy life outside business, enjoys travel and sport and is an active participant in a number of community organisations.

Learn more at:

• www.geoffgreen.com.au

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Geoff Green as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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