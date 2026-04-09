Governor Mills Statement on Passage of Supplemental Budget
Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement after the Legislature enacted LD 2212, the Supplemental Budget Bill:
“This budget will deliver significant relief to Maine people facing rising prices because of the shortsighted actions of the Trump Administration. The supplemental budget gives money directly back to the people of Maine, it builds on my Administration’s historic investments in housing, it makes Free Community College permanent, it delivers more property tax relief and funding for childcare and importantly, preserves critical funding for schools and health care for the coming years. I thank the Appropriations Committee, Senate President Daughtry, Speaker Fecteau, and members of the Legislature for their work on this bill, and I look forward to signing it in the coming days.”
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