Climate Vault Solutions Selects Cowboy Clean Fuels for Carbon Removal Portfolio Following Rigorous Technical Review

The Triangle Unit Project Climate Vault Solutions Cowboy Clean Fuels

Former Energy Secretary Moniz's panel opens institutional CDR market to Cowboy Clean Fuels — permanent carbon storage and clean energy in one system.

Cowboy Clean Fuels' technology offers a promising new route to delivering durable carbon removal at meaningful scale. The Climate Vault Tech Chamber is pleased to welcome them to the portfolio.” — Ernest J. Moniz, Former U.S. Secretary of Energy

SEATTLE, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Climate Vault Solutions , a leading carbon removal procurement platform connecting institutional buyers with rigorously vetted CDR projects, today announced that Cowboy Clean Fuels (CCF) has been selected to join its curated portfolio of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) suppliers. CCF's Triangle Unit project, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, is the first biomass carbon removal and storage (BiCRS) project to meet the rigorous standards of the Climate Vault nonprofit's Technology Experts Chamber (“Tech Chamber”) — making it one of only six projects approved across three Climate Vault Solutions procurement cycles.Through this partnership, Climate Vault Solutions will be the exclusive commercialization partner for carbon removal credits from the Triangle Unit project — providing buyers with a dedicated channel to access this supply through its platform. Having facilitated the procurement of more than 1.3 million carbon credits to date, Climate Vault Solutions will bring the full reach of its established network of corporate and institutional buyers to support the deployment and scaling of Cowboy Clean Fuels’ carbon removal project.About the Triangle Unit ProjectBorn out of over a decade of research at the University of Wyoming's Center for Biogenic Natural Gas Research, Cowboy Clean Fuels was founded in 2020 to commercialize a patented BiCRS process that delivers geologic storage of carbon dioxide on 1,000+ year timescales using sustainably sourced agricultural residues, while simultaneously producing renewable natural gas (RNG). Its Triangle Unit project injects sugar beet molasses into deep coalbed methane formations, where natural microbial activity converts the feedstock into stored carbon dioxide and RNG, enabling both durable geologic storage and low-carbon energy production.This integrated BiCRS+RNG approach transforms legacy energy infrastructure into scalable, high-integrity carbon removal systems with quantifiable, independently-verified removal performance — a differentiated pathway that combines durable carbon removal with low-carbon energy production in a single integrated system.Climate Vault Solutions' Selection ProcessClimate Vault Solutions evaluates CDR projects through a multi-phase Request for Proposal (RFP) program that is guided by the Climate Vault nonprofit's Technology Experts Chamber, an independent committee of science, technology, and policy experts chaired by former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest J. Moniz. The Tech Chamber establishes and applies six rigorous criteria against which all candidate projects are assessed: technical and economic feasibility, innovation, additionality, leakage, permanence, and public engagement and environmental equity.As a final step, projects that conditionally meet the Tech Chamber's criteria undergo an independent audit. Following a review of audit outcomes, the Tech Chamber determines whether a project has successfully met the criteria and will join Climate Vault Solutions' portfolio. Cowboy Clean Fuels cleared this high bar, earning a place in a portfolio that represents the most credible and technically-validated carbon removal solutions available to institutional and corporate buyers today."Cowboy Clean Fuels' technology offers a promising new route to delivering durable carbon removal at meaningful scale,” stated Moniz. “Their work reflects the science-driven innovation needed to meet global climate goals. The Climate Vault Tech Chamber is pleased to welcome them to the portfolio and to support their growth as they move toward commercial deployment."Why This Partnership Matters for Carbon Removal BuyersFor corporate buyers and institutional investors, Cowboy Clean Fuels' inclusion in the Climate Vault Solutions portfolio provides a dedicated channel to access a differentiated class of carbon removal credits through Climate Vault Solutions as the exclusive commercialization partner. The Triangle Unit project is already operational, with credits expected to be delivered later this year — meaning qualified buyers can act now rather than wait on future deployment. CCF's independently-vetted approach also means reduced time and resources required to move from interest to procurement. Perhaps most distinctively, CCF's patented BiCRS+RNG pathway delivers geologic-scale permanence, durable carbon storage, credibility, and commercial viability that few CDR solutions can match.Kyle Kornack, CEO of Climate Vault Solutions, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Cowboy Clean Fuels to the Climate Vault Solutions portfolio. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to ensuring our clients have access to the reliable, verifiable carbon removal they need to meet their climate goals with confidence. Cowboy Clean Fuels exemplifies exactly the kind of innovative, rigorously validated project we set out to find."Ryan Waddington, CEO of Cowboy Clean Fuels, said: "Earning a place in the Climate Vault Solutions portfolio, and passing the rigorous review of the Tech Chamber, is a meaningful validation of the work our team has put into building a carbon removal platform that is both scientifically sound and commercially viable. This is just the beginning. Our goal is to demonstrate that BiCRS can deliver durable, verifiable removal at a scale that genuinely moves the needle — and this partnership puts us in front of the buyers and institutions that are ready to help make that happen."Corporate buyers, institutional investors, and climate-forward organizations interested in accessing carbon removal credits from Cowboy Clean Fuels' Triangle Unit project are encouraged to contact Climate Vault Solutions at partners@climatevault.com. Media inquiries should be directed to press@climatevault.com.About Climate Vault SolutionsClimate Vault Solutions is a leading diligence and climate solutions procurement platform connecting institutional and corporate buyers with rigorously vetted, high-quality carbon dioxide removal projects. Guided by the Climate Vault nonprofit's independent Technology Experts Chamber, Climate Vault Solutions maintains a portfolio shaped by independent technical review and multi-phase evaluation, built to meet the scientific, commercial, and disclosure standards demanded by today's climate leaders. For more information, visit climatevault.com or contact partners@climatevault.com.About Cowboy Clean FuelsFounded in 2020 and born out of over a decade of research at the University of Wyoming's Center for Biogenic Natural Gas Research, Cowboy Clean Fuels is an advanced climate-tech company delivering permanent carbon removal through its patented BiCRS process while producing carbon-negative renewable natural gas. Its Triangle Unit project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin represents a first-of-its-kind integration of biological carbon removal and geologic storage using existing energy infrastructure. For more information, visit cowboycleanfuels.com.

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