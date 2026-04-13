A Federally Endangered Resident of The Ridges Could Become Wisconsin’s State Insect

A Hine's emerald dragonfly at rest by JD Arnston Hidden Brook runs through The Ridges Sanctuary, providing habitat for the Hine's A closeup of the Hine's emerald dragonfly by JD Arnston

One of the few remaining U.S. populations of the Hine’s emerald dragonfly persists at The Ridges Sanctuary, where conservation and research support its future.

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ridges Sanctuary has recorded 71 species of dragonflies and damselflies, thanks to the help of researchers and volunteers. JD Arnston started in 2023, and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Ph.D. student Benjamin Whitaker joined him in cataloguing more species in 2025. Included in this list is the federally endangered Hine’s emerald dragonfly Somatochlora hineana. Visitors come from all over the country to catch a fleeting glance at this elusive dragonfly from late June to August, when they make their appearance over our swales. Just recently, this iconic insect has been nominated to become Wisconsin’s new state insect. Wisconsin residents can vote to support this native species in the Wisconsin Conservation Congress’ Spring Hearing Questionnaire, which will be open from April 13-15 and features this query in question #24. Visit the DNR's website to cast your vote.

This enigmatic dragonfly was first discovered in 1929 and was named in 1931. Thought to be extinct by the 1950’s (Peninsula Pulse), specimens were rediscovered in 1987 in Door County, Wisconsin. Since that time, additional populations have also been documented in Michigan, Illinois, and Missouri, as well as Ontario. Due to population and habitat loss, Hine’s emerald dragonfly was placed on the federally endangered list in 1995 and remains on this list today. As an elusive federally endangered species, researchers continue to study all aspects of this green-eyed beauty to inform environmental decisions for governmental agencies, landowners, conservation groups, and the public.

Part of what makes Hines' emerald dragonfly populations vulnerable is their sensitivity to habitat disturbance. Breeding habitats for the Hine’s emerald dragonfly are primarily calcareous (or chalky), groundwater-fed wetlands with dolomite bedrock formations. Their need for high-quality wetlands makes the Hine’s emerald dragonfly an important environmental indicator for habitat health. According to longtime Hine’s emerald dragonfly researcher, Dr. Dan Soluk from the University of South Dakota, the Hine’s emerald acts as a “canary in a coal mine” by providing evidence of an area’s groundwater quality. Negative changes in a breeding population may reflect a degradation of a watershed’s quality. Dr. Soluk is concerned that climate change may become an increasingly limiting factor for the success of this endangered species.

Because the Hine’s emerald dragonfly larvae spend four to five years developing before emerging as an adult, a localized water quality issue, such as a pollutant, may destroy several larval generations. To live through low water temperatures during the summer and colder temperatures during the winter, the larvae seek shelter in crayfish burrows. Once an adult emerges, it will have only a few weeks to complete its biological journey of eating many insects, including mosquitoes and deerflies, dancing the dragonfly rhumba, and breeding. During this intense phase, adult dragonflies are subject to predation and the bumpers and windshields of cars. Every life-cycle phase has its perils for this fascinating animal.

The concerns reinforce the need for further research efforts on this endangered insect. In addition to the University of South Dakota’s ongoing work, Door County conservation groups, including The Ridges Sanctuary, are currently working collaboratively to gather data on water quality, the impact of invasive species, and automobile mortality counts on the Hines emerald dragonfly. Some projects in the planning phases include partnerships with other university teams and governmental agencies to track populations of the adult and larval forms of Hine’s emerald dragonfly through burrow pumping and studies with environmental DNA. Through continued efforts, the Ridges Sanctuary hopes that ongoing research can gather as much knowledge as possible to guide future decision-making processes that will help ensure the survival of the Hines emerald dragonfly.

To support changing Wisconsin’s state insect to the native Hine’s emerald dragonfly, as well as provide input on a wide array of natural resources issues, Wisconsinites can attend their county’s 2026 Spring Hearing in person on April 13. Or they can fill in question #24 on the 2026 Spring Hearing Questionnaire online at the DNR’s website from 6 p.m. on April 13 through April 15. If you would like to learn more about The Ridges’ research with the Hines emerald dragonfly or other volunteer research opportunities, please visit our citizen scientist page on our website.

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