Lawsuit Filed Following School Shooting That Injured Two Students at Passaic County Technical-Vocational School

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Complaint claims preventable security lapses let an expelled former student access a school event, causing catastrophic injuries and raising safety concerns

At its core, this case is about preventable harm and a failure to protect children in an environment where they should have been safe.” — Guillermo Gonzalez, Esq.

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A civil lawsuit has been filed by Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLP in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Passaic County, on behalf of two minors who were seriously injured during a shooting at a school-sponsored football game held on August 30, 2024, at Passaic County Technical-Vocational School.The complaint alleges that the shooting occurred on school grounds during a football game attended by students, families, and members of the public. According to the filing, the two minors were innocent bystanders when an altercation escalated and a former student opened fire, striking both minors and causing severe and lasting injuries.The lawsuit names the Passaic County Technical-Vocational School Board of Education, along with several school administrators and staff members, as defendants. It claims that school officials failed to properly supervise attendees, prevent a known or foreseeable threat from entering and remaining on school property, and to implement adequate safety measures.According to the complaint, the alleged assailant was a former student who had previously been expelled and was able to access the school event without sufficient screening or intervention. The suit further alleges that school personnel had opportunities to identify and remove the individual prior to the shooting but failed to take appropriate action.“At its core, this case is about preventable harm and a failure to protect children in an environment where they should have been safe. It represents every parent’s worst nightmare, receiving a call that your child was the victim of a school shooting. These two children were innocent bystanders attending a school-sponsored event, and instead of enjoying a community gathering, they suffered life-altering injuries. We believe that the evidence will show that PCTI’s failures were the result of serious lapses in supervision and basic safeguards. Schools have a fundamental obligation to ensure the safety of students and attendees on their grounds. When that duty is neglected, and children are the ones who pay the price, accountability is not optional, it is necessary. We intend to pursue that accountability fully on behalf of these young victims and their families.” said Guillermo Gonzalez, Esq., attorney for the victims, and Partner at Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens, & Cammarota LLP.Both students sustained catastrophic injuries , including gunshot wounds, and continue to suffer from physical and emotional trauma. The lawsuit seeks damages for negligence, violations of the New Jersey Tort Claims Act, and alleged violations of constitutional rights.The case also raises broader concerns about school safety, crowd control, and security protocols at public school events.About the CaseThe lawsuit was filed by the law firm on behalf of the plaintiffs and their guardians. A jury trial has been demanded. The case number is PAS-L-001259-26.About Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLPScura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLP is a full-service law firm with offices throughout New Jersey that includes Newark car accident lawyers . The firm represents clients in bankruptcy, personal injury, estate litigation, employment disputes, civil litigation, and other complex legal matters. Scura, Wigfield, Heyer, Stevens & Cammarota, LLP can be contacted at 973-696-8391.

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