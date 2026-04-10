2-3X Rental Income: World’s Largest Co-Living Investment Event Hits Denver June 5-6

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-Living has emerged as one of the hottest real estate investment trends sweeping the country, with billions in institutional capital flowing in and operators reporting 2-3X rental income on the same properties.The World’s Largest Real Estate Co-Living Event returns to Denver June 5-6, 2026 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Denver Cherry Creek. The 2nd Annual National Co-Living Conference brings together the nation’s top Co-Living experts and CEOs of the largest Co-Living companies to share strategies that are delivering exceptional returns while solving critical housing challenges.Investors are achieving 2-3X rental income on the same rental house while attracting impact capital that immediately addresses the nation’s biggest housing issues facing renters.Renters & investors both win big: renters get a full single-family home with front and back yards for about the price of one apartment room, while investors double cash flow on the identical asset.“Co-Living is delivering the strongest combination of cash flow and social impact we’ve seen in residential real estate,” said Grant Shipman, Founder and Owner of the National Co-Living Conference. “This event gives current and aspiring investors direct access to the operators, data, and deal structures that are winning right now.”The two-day conference features main-stage presentations, expert panels, hands-on workshops, and high-value networking specifically designed for real estate investors. In-person seating is limited.Tickets are on sale now at Co-LivingConference.com. Virtual ticket options are also available.Limited Press Passes Available Qualified media can secure exclusive press passes and arrange interviews with Founder Grant Shipman by contacting him directly at Grant@Co-LivingConference.com.About the National Co-Living Conference The National Co-Living Conference is America’s premier event dedicated to the rapidly growing co-living investment movement. Held annually, it connects industry leaders, investors, operators, and innovators to share best practices and accelerate solutions to the nation’s housing challenges.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Co-LivingConference.com Media Contact:Grant Shipman Founder & OwnerNational Co-Living ConferenceGrant@Co-LivingConference.com(970) 508-9189

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