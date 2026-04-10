AIMPRO Launches as the World’s First Performance Rights Organization Dedicated to the Creators of Generative AI Music

New PRO Bridges The Gap Between Artificial Intelligence and Music Royalties, Ensuring Creators Are Compensated in the Age of AI

The music industry's at an inflection point. AI music is being streamed & licensed daily - yet there's no infrastructure to ensure AI creators are compensated. AIMPRO was built to close that gap.” — Steve Stewart

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music industry veterans announced the launch of AIMPRO , the world’s first Performance Rights Organization (PRO) built from the ground up specifically for generative AI music. AIMPRO enters the market to solve one of the most pressing challenges in the modern music era: establishing clear pathways for AI creators to be compensated for their work. The initial announcement was made at the AlgoRhythms conference on March 27, 2026, at Indiana University, and highlights a shift from focusing on how AI music is made to how its creators actually get paid.For many decades, the music industry has relied on organizations like ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC to track public performances and distribute royalties. However, these systems were built on the prerequisite of human-only authorship. AIMPRO breaks this mold by offering a registration and licensing infrastructure designed to handle the complexities of AI-generated music, where authorship is often a collaborative result of human prompts, iterative edits, and model outputs.Bridging the Gap for AI CreatorsThe new venture is led by Steve Stewart, a seasoned music/tech executive and former manager of Stone Temple Pilots, and Joe Berman, a industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in publishing, licensing, and A&R.“The music industry's at an inflection point," said Steve Stewart. “AI music is being streamed & licensed daily - yet there's no infrastructure to ensure AI creators receive fair compensation. AIMPRO was built to close that gap.”“If you’re an independent Suno creator, you need a place to register your work, and make it available for global licensing,” Joe Berman said. “AIMPRO provides this in an environment built specifically for the creators of AI music.”A Modern Model for a New MediumAIMPRO is designed to be more accessible and hands-on than traditional PRO models.Key features include:Free Basic Membership: Open to any creator, with AIMPRO taking a competitive 15% fee only on collected income.The AIMPRO Marketplace: A live, searchable platform where commercial users - including filmmakers, advertisers, and media producers - can discover and license AI-generated tracks with a verified chain of title. Open to members of all PROs.Pro Tier Subscription: For $9.99 per month, Pro members gain enhanced access to the licensing marketplace and direct assistance from the AIMPRO team to secure placement opportunities.Solving the “Human vs. Machine” Data ProblemWhile traditional PROs have signaled a general openness to AI-assisted music, they currently lack the mechanisms to distinguish human-authored elements or provide the legal clarity required by major commercial licensees. AIMPRO fills this void by providing a dedicated environment where AI creators can identify their contributions and register their work for global licensing.As AI-generated music continues to permeate streaming services and global media, AIMPRO provides the essential "plumbing" to ensure the creators behind the prompts are paid.About AIMPRO:AIMPRO is the world’s first Performance Rights Organization specifically for the generative AI music industry. Headquartered in the United States and led by music industry veterans, AIMPRO’s mission is to ensure that creators who harness the power of artificial intelligence to produce music receive fair compensation, robust licensing support, and strong advocacy in a rapidly evolving industry. AIMPRO provides royalty collection, licensing infrastructure, and a commercial marketplace for the next generation of music creators.For more information or to join, visit www.aimpromusic.com

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