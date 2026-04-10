Marco Robinson Launches Start Over Voices on Audible and Global Speaking Agency

Marco Robinson celebrates launch of Start Over Speakers

A book builds credibility. Your voice builds trust. And trust is what gets you paid to speak.” — Marco Robinson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British entrepreneur Marco Robinson has announced the launch of Start Over Voices, the official audiobook division of the Start Over – Turn Any Loss Into a Sensational Comeback series, alongside the creation of a new global platform, SOS: Start Over Speaker Agency.The announcement marks a major expansion of the Start Over Movement , positioning it at the centre of a growing shift toward voice-led personal brands, audiobook consumption, and paid speaking opportunities.12-Time #1 Bestselling Author Expands the Start Over MovementMarco Robinson is now a 12-time #1 bestselling author, with the first ten volumes of the Start Over series achieving international #1 bestseller rankings across multiple Amazon categories.The series has grown rapidly into a global publishing platform, featuring contributors from multiple countries who share real-life stories of overcoming adversity and rebuilding their lives.The scale and consistency of the series has drawn comparisons to multi-volume publishing brands such as Chicken Soup for the Soul, highlighting the rarity of repeated #1 rankings across a collaborative book structure.The success of the Start Over books has created a strong foundation for expansion into audio and speaking — two of the fastest-growing sectors within the global content economy.Launch of Start Over Voices on AudibleThe launch of Start Over Voices represents a strategic move into the global audiobook market, where consumption continues to increase as audiences shift from reading to listening.The core principle behind the initiative is simple:When people read your book, they understand you.When they listen to you, they trust you.By enabling contributors to record their own stories in their own voice, Start Over Voices creates a deeper connection with audiences, accelerating trust and positioning individuals as authentic authorities within their niche.Audiobooks distributed through platforms such as Audible allow authors to extend their reach beyond traditional readers and into a global audience of listeners.This shift is particularly important in an era where audio content is consumed during commuting, travel, and daily routines.Launch of SOS: Start Over Speaker AgencyAlongside the audiobook expansion, Robinson has launched SOS: Start Over Speaker Agency, a platform designed to convert personal stories into paid speaking opportunities.The agency connects authors and contributors with:● corporate speaking engagements● conferences and live events● podcast interviews● international speaking stagesThe objective is to provide a clear pathway from:Story → Book → Audio → Paid Speaking BusinessAccording to Robinson, this is where personal branding becomes financially sustainable.“A book builds credibility. Your voice builds trust. And trust is what gets you paid to speak,” he said.A New Model for Personal Brand MonetisationThe integration of publishing, audiobooks, and speaking reflects a broader transformation in how individuals build authority and generate income.The traditional model — where authors relied solely on book sales — is being replaced by a multi-platform approach where:● books establish authority● audiobooks deepen connection● speaking creates revenueThe Start Over ecosystem systemises this model, allowing participants to build long-term income streams based on their personal story and lived experience.Built on a Proven Business Track RecordThe expansion of the Start Over Movement is supported by Robinson’s broader business background.Before entering publishing and media, he worked in international sales environments contributing to operations that scaled to over $1 billion in revenue.He later transitioned into television, entrepreneurship, and global personal development initiatives, combining business systems with storytelling frameworks.The result is a platform that blends commercial strategy with personal transformation.Growing Demand for Authentic SpeakersThe launch of the SOS Speaker Agency aligns with increasing demand for speakers who can deliver authentic, experience-based insights.Organisations are increasingly seeking individuals who can:● share real-life journeys● connect emotionally with audiences● provide practical, relatable insightsThis shift reflects a broader trend where lived experience is becoming a key driver of authority.The Future of the Start Over MovementWith the launch of Start Over Voices and the SOS Speaker Agency, the Start Over Movement is entering its next phase of growth.Phase one focused on visibility through bestselling books.Phase two focuses on voice, trust, and monetisation at scale.The goal is not only to help individuals share their story — but to build sustainable businesses around it.Learn MoreTo explore Start Over Voices and apply for the SOS Speaker Agency:

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