EP, Entrepreneur and Author Garrett Z. Sutton announces ‘Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN’ Documentary and Audiobook

New “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” Documentary team: L to R: Director Greg DeHart, Executive Producer and Entrepreneur Garrett Sutton and ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen. ESPN Opening night Sept 7, 1979, featured in “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN Documentary”, L-R: Stu Evey, Chet Simmons, Scott Rasmussen, Bill Rasmussen and Scotty Connal. (Photo Credit: ESPN Images). Behind the scenes at ESPN with Mary Walton (Photo Credit: ESPN Images) is featured in new “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” documentary. New Audiobook for “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” (Hachette Original / Publisher) is now available on Amazon featuring Bill Rasmussen, Mike Soltys, Garrett Sutton Esq, Chris Berman, and Will Damron. Sports fans can now watch the “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” documentary on Garrett Z. Sutton’s new Tenero.TV streaming platform, along with a catalog of other films, including “Max Patkin: The Clown Prince of Baseball.”

Executive Producer and Tenero Founder Garrett Z. Sutton announces New Documentary and Audiobook: “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” is available.

Ironically, this ‘Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN’ film and book project came out of a Rich Dad conference for entrepreneurs where I first met ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen where I was a speaker.” — Garrett Z. Sutton, Executive Producer, Tenero Founder and Author

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To highlight an American entrepreneur success story, Executive Producer, Bestselling Author, Rich Dad Advisor, Corporate Direct CEO and Tenero Founder Garrett Z. Sutton highlights ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen’s bold vision in New “ Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN ” Documentary and Audiobook . The new film aired on ESPN on Monday, April 6, 2026, and is now available to watch on Sutton’s new streaming platform, Tenero.TV Garrett Z. Sutton explains, “Ironically, this ‘Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN’ film and book project came out of a Rich Dad conference for entrepreneurs where I first met ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen. As a Rich Dad Advisor to Robert Kiyosaki (‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’), entrepreneur, business book author, I was a speaker there. As two entrepreneurs, Bill and I have been brainstorming about how to do this documentary and book project ever since we met.”The new “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” documentary is directed by Emmy-Award Winning Director Greg DeHart and was produced by Tenero Productions. Garrett Z. Sutton serves as executive producer, and ESPN historian Mike Soltys serves as a producer.Sutton adds, “This new film and audiobook showcase how Bill and Scott Rasmussen came up with the idea of a 24x7 sports network, and launched it, despite many financial and operational obstacles. Their bold vision ultimately took the sports industry to a new level. Bill Rasmussen is best-known as an ‘Intentional Optimist’, and it was an honor to work with him on the project.”The “Sports Heaven” documentary shares the the ESPN Founder's backstory, which includes how Bill Rasmussen failed forward. ESPN explains, “In 1978, Bill Rasmussen was fired from the Hartford Whalers. For many people, that would have been the end of a chapter. For Bill, it became the beginning of an audacious new one. Instead of retreating, the intentional optimist asked a question that would alter sports history: Why not build a channel dedicated entirely to sports?”“Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” is not simply the story of a network. It is the story of persistence, risk, vision, and intentional optimism. Bill Rasmussen did not see a professional blow as the end of the story. He saw it as an opening, and that choice helped remake an industry.The film’s companion audiobook was published by Hachette Audio this week. It is credited to Bill Rasmussen, Mike Soltys, and Garrett Sutton, with a foreword by Chris Berman.The overall impact of Bill Rasmussen’s legacy as ESPN Founder on the sports world is almost impossible to measure. Dr. John James Nicoletti, former sports producer and Arizona State University professor of practice describes it this way, “Sports are now a $417 billion juggernaut, and ESPN’s maturation has a lot to do with that. Multi-million-dollar player salaries, billion-dollar expansion team valuations, major streaming networks vying for broadcast rights, and even high school NIL payments all trace back to Bill’s legacy and ESPN’s origins.”Sports fans and entrepreneurs can now watch “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” on Sutton’s new Tenero TV streaming platform, along with a catalog of Sutton’s other films, including: “Max Patkin: The Clown Prince of Baseball” here: https://Tenero.TV NEW AUDIOBOOK AVAILABLESports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN (Hachette Original / Publisher, April 2026)Bill Rasmussen, Mike Soltys, Garrett Sutton Esq, Chris Berman, Will DamronOFFICIAL DOCUMENTARY TRAILERSports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN (Tenero Productions)WHERE WATCH THE FILM on Tenero.TVSports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN (Tenero Productions, April 2026)ABOUT: GARRETT Z. SUTTON (Reno, Nevada) is the Corporate Direct Founder/CEO, Sutton Law Founder, Tenero Founder, Award-Winning Author of 11 books, Asset Protection Attorney and trusted Rich Dad Advisor to Robert Kiyosaki (“Rich Dad Poor Dad”). For 35+ years, Garrett Sutton’s Corporate Direct has been transforming legal protection primarily for entrepreneurs, real estate investors and digital asset investors by forming and maintaining corporations and LLCs to protect their personal assets in all 50 states. His goal is to help entrepreneurs and investors maintain their privacy and advance their financial goals. Garrett’s bestselling books have sold over 1 million copies worldwide, including “Start Your Own Corporation” and “Loopholes of Real Estate”. Sutton’s work has appeared on BBC World News – Talking Business, FOX and Friends, Newsmax, CBS KTVN Reno, ABC News Reno, and in Forbes, Reno Gazzette Journal, Las Vegas Review Journal and many top podcasts. Outside of the office, Garrett likes to ski, go to baseball games, produce movies and write. https://www.corporatedirect.com and https://Tenero.TV

Official Trailer | Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN

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