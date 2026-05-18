Breaking Down Barriers: Northeast Health Services Brings Mental Health Services to Billerica

The Billerica clinic

Northeast Health Services opens a new clinic in Billerica, MA, expanding access to quality mental health care for individuals and families in the region.

We're not just opening a new facility; we're extending a hand to our neighbors in Billerica. We're honored to serve this community and look forward to making a difference in the lives of our clients!” — Danielle Larsen, LMHC, Clinic Director

BILLERICA, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northeast Health Services, a dedicated provider of accessible and high-quality mental health care across Massachusetts, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Billerica This expansion reflects the organization's commitment to serving diverse communities and ensuring that essential mental health resources are available to individuals and families across the region.The new Billerica location will offer a comprehensive range of evidence-based services . With a team of experienced professionals, the clinic fosters a safe and inclusive environment where patients can focus on healing and growth. Northeast Health Services remains focused on removing barriers to mental health treatment and addressing the mental health crisis through competence, reliability, and compassionate service.According to the 2025 Massachusetts Healthy Aging Community Profile, 32.4% of Billerica residents aged 65 and older report suffering from depression. Furthermore, data from NAMI Massachusetts from March 2025 indicates that 1,292,000 adults in the state have a mental health condition. Massachusetts is facing significant mental health concerns with a shortage of qualified professionals.Northeast Health Services understands the need for easily accessible, personalized care for those who are in need. The organization is committed to elevating the standard of mental health care and serving as a trusted resource for the people of Billerica.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, Northeast Health Services strives to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of their clients. The dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, visit https://nehs.transformationsnetwork.com/schedule-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (413) 846-1848.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

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