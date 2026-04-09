Project MFG Hosts Additive Manufacturing Regional at West Virginia University, Advancing Top Teams to the Championship

Staff from the University of West Virgnia stand together holding Project MFG Additive Manufacturing site host banner Brent, Project MFG’s additive manufacturing subject matter expert, having a conversation with competitors from the Wyoming County Board of Education team during an additive manufacturing competition. First Place: West Virginia University Engineering Technology (ETEC) Second Place: The Wyoming County Board of Education Third Place: Preston High School’s boys team

Showcasing West Virginia’s emerging talent, Project MFG’s additive manufacturing regional at West Virginia University advanced the top three teams to nationals.

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project MFG brought together students from across West Virginia on April 1 for an exciting hands-on additive manufacturing competition hosted at the West Virginia University Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources . The event challenged participants to demonstrate their skills across the full manufacturing process while preparing them for real-world engineering and manufacturing environments.Participating schools included West Virginia University’s Engineering Technology (ETEC) program, the Wyoming County Board of Education, Preston High School’s boys team, and Preston High School’s girls team.The WVU ETEC team earned first place, led by students Seth Massey, Cole Newland, Heath Rye, and Kinsey Momeyer.“It’s a little nerve-wracking, but we’re able to work through it,” said Momeyer, a junior at WVU and member of the ETEC team. “The team dynamic’s definitely there, and it’s a lot easier when you’re working with people who are focused and ready to get things done.”Following the victory, Momeyer shared her excitement about advancing to the national level.“I’m absolutely so excited. Going to Austin is going to be so fun. I’ve never been out West before,” she said. “The competition was very fun and very challenging, but my major prepared us well, and our team had a really strong dynamic. I’m honestly very surprised we won, so I’m super ecstatic right now. Let’s go, Mountaineers!”The Wyoming County Board of Education team placed second, represented by Ivan Stewart, Braden Hood, Brendan Pendry, and Drake Justus, while Preston High School’s boys team earned third place, with Nicholas Bernatowicz, Levi Yoder, Garret Haymond, and Donald Parks representing the team.All three teams will advance to the Project MFG National Championship in Austin, Texas, where they will compete against 6 other top teams from across the country for a national title and $10,000 grand prize.Brent Griffith, additive manufacturing expert with Project MFG, emphasized the significance of the competition in preparing students for professional careers.“WVU has been phenomenal. The Innovation Hub and having everything in one place is something you don’t always see,” Griffith said. “Everyone’s been really welcoming, and the level of talent here is about what we’d expect compared to other competitions. The national competition is an extension of what students are doing here, but with added complexity. They’ll see new challenges, but many of the same skills will carry over as they compete at the next level.”Faculty involved in the event highlighted the broader impact of competitions like this.“Manufacturing is facing a growing shortage of skilled workers, and it’s not always something people see or think about day to day, even though it drives nearly everything we use,” said Kelsey Crawford, teaching instructor in WVU’s engineering technology program. “Opportunities like this are critical because they’re helping prepare students with the skills needed to step into that workforce and keep American manufacturing moving forward.”“This competition gives students exposure to real-world scenarios where they have to think on their feet, work as a team, and apply multiple skill sets at once,” Crawford added. “They’re not just focusing on one task; they’re solving problems the way they would in an actual manufacturing environment.”The event also featured a Discovery Event, offering attendees hands-on demonstrations led by WVU student organizations and competition teams, showcasing advanced manufacturing technologies, and exploring career opportunities in the skilled trades.Project MFG’s Additive Manufacturing Competition at WVU demonstrated the organization’s commitment to equipping students with the skills, experience, and confidence to succeed at the national level and in the rapidly evolving manufacturing industry.

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