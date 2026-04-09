Eastern Ontario Furniture Maker Takes on Europe as U.S. Trade Uncertainty Continues

Modern Wooden Patio Set Made in Canada Adirondack Chairs Made in Canada now available in Europe. A Canadian Giant Adirondack Chair is now available to the EU.

Canadian chair manufacturer launches European website, secures Dutch distribution partner, and heads to world's largest outdoor furniture trade show in Germany.

Consider us a poster child of how Canadian small business can export to Europe. There is help for big companies when it comes to global trade, but small businesses are left trying to figure it out.” — Dina Elatawi

CANADA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DFC Woodworks, the Eastern Ontario company behind The Best Adirondack Chair Canada , is expanding into Europe. The company has partnered with The Canadian Chair Company in the Netherlands to launch The Best Adirondack Chair Europe , a new direct-to-consumer website serving customers across the continent.With U.S. tariff policy creating real instability for Canadian manufacturers, DFC Woodworks is diversifying. And the European market is the answer. The expansion is partially funded by CanExport, the federal program supporting Canadian small and medium-sized businesses entering new international markets."Consider us the poster child of how Canadian small businesses can export to Europe and become a global business," said Dina Elatawi, VP of New Business Development. "There is a lot of help for big companies and industries when it comes to global trade, but small businesses are left trying to figure it out themselves."The partnership was more than a decade in the making. DFC Woodworks spent years securing regulatory approvals and building the supply chain infrastructure needed to serve European buyers. The launch of the EU website marks the first time European customers can order directly, backed by fast continental delivery.Dina continued, “We have been selling overseas to distributors and some businesses and homes periodically, but it has been one here, one there. This is a direct pipeline from our Canadian manufacturing woodshop in Eastern Ontario to the customer’s door in more than a dozen countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria, and Italy.”Under the CETA trade framework, Canadian manufacturers and European distributors can move goods efficiently, without the tariff volatility that has made U.S. trade increasingly unpredictable for small manufacturers. With US consumer confidence down, the added costs, and other trade issues, it doesn’t make sense for many small businesses to invest more in trading south of the border.The 71-year-old company builds nothing speculatively. Each piece is handcrafted from sustainably-sourced Canadian lumber or recycled plastic, cut and assembled at their Eastern Ontario shop before shipping. This business model keeps quality high and waste low, but more importantly, keeps jobs in Canada.In July, The Best Adirondack Chair Europe will exhibit at Spoga in Cologne, Germany, the world's largest trade show for outdoor and patio furniture, running July 22 to 24, 2026. This show will be the company's international trade show debut."In an era of trade uncertainty, partnerships like this one are crucial," Elatawi said. "By facilitating direct trade between Canada and Europe, we're demonstrating that open, cooperative commerce benefits everyone, from manufacturers to end consumers, and we are thankful for the assistance of CanExport to make this show happen."The Dutch distribution partner, CanadianChair.com, handles European logistics and customer service. DFC Woodworks handles everything upstream, from sourcing to manufacturing and transatlantic shipping.The new European platform is live now at thebestadirondackchair.eu.About DFC WoodworksDFC Woodworks is a custom, built-to-order outdoor furniture manufacturer based in Eastern Ontario, Canada. The company produces handcrafted Adirondack chairs and outdoor furniture from sustainably sourced Canadian cedar, pine, and recycled plastic. All products carry a lifetime guarantee on workmanship.

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