K+W and KWRE Strengthen Their Texas Presence in Austin

New Address, Bigger Vision

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas doesn’t slow down, and neither do the teams building what comes next. As power and infrastructure activity continues to accelerate across the state, Kier + Wright and its energy affiliate, KWRE , have moved into a new office location in Austin. The shared space brings teams together while establishing Austin as a central hub for KWRE’s power-focused work across Texas.As K+W’s renewable energy arm, KWRE leads the firm’s efforts in power and energy markets. The new location supports closer coordination as infrastructure and energy demands increasingly converge, allowing teams to stay aligned as projects grow in scale and move quickly from planning through construction.At the same time, K+W is expanding its presence in the region’s rapidly growing industrial and data center markets. Central Texas has become a magnet for advanced manufacturing, industrial development, and hyperscale data center investment, each requiring sophisticated site design, utility coordination, and reliable power delivery. By strengthening its footprint in Austin, K+W is positioning its teams to better serve manufacturing and industrial clients, as well as developers delivering mission-critical data center facilities. Together, K+W and KWRE provide integrated support across civil engineering, land development, power supply strategy, and interconnection applications—helping projects move efficiently from concept through energization.“Austin has evolved into a key hub for our power work in Texas,” said Chuck McCallum, CEO of K+W and Co-Founder of KWRE. “This new office gives our teams the space and flexibility they need to collaborate effectively while continuing to support clients in a fast-moving and opportunity-rich market.”From early feasibility through construction support, the Austin office provides a front-row view of the Texas market. With power demand accelerating statewide, the location allows KWRE to stay closely connected to utilities, agencies, and project partners, while also supporting K+W’s broader infrastructure and industrial development work across the region. As manufacturing, logistics, and data-driven industries expand across Texas, the need for coordinated site development and dependable power solutions continues to grow—an area where the combined strengths of K+W and KWRE are uniquely aligned.The Austin office is now located at 9430 Research Boulevard, Echelon Building 1, Suite 250, Austin, Texas 78759, serving as a central base for Texas-based teams and ongoing project activity.More than a new address, the move reflects a continued investment in Texas and a long-term commitment to how work gets done. By creating a space that supports collaboration and growing power, industrial, and infrastructure efforts, K+W and KWRE are strengthening their ability to serve clients across one of the country’s most active and rapidly evolving markets.

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