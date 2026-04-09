Relay Resources Marks 75 Years of Disability Employment with Landmark Gala Celebrating Impact, Inclusion, and Innovation

Relay Resources 75th Anniversary Logo

Pacific Northwest's Largest Employer of Disabled People Hosts April 15 Fundraising Gala Featuring National Speakers and Performances by Disabled Artists

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relay Resources, the Pacific Northwest's leading employer of people with disabilities, will celebrate its 75th anniversary with an evening gala on Tuesday, April 15, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center. The Relay Resources 75th Anniversary Gala will bring together civic leaders, business partners, community advocates, and supporters for a night of storytelling, live performance, and fundraising in honor of 75 years of transformative work in disability employment.

Since its founding in 1951 by parents who refused to institutionalize their children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Relay Resources has grown from a single classroom into one of the region's most impactful social enterprises. Today, the organization employs nearly 1,000 people across four lines of business — building solutions, document solutions, supply chain solutions, and disability inclusion and accessibility consulting — with approximately 62 percent of its workforce identifying as disabled.

The gala will feature family-style dining, live entertainment performed by talented disabled artists, and a program honoring people advancing disability inclusion. Proceeds will directly support Relay's employment and career development programs, including Supported Employment — which places people in competitive, integrated jobs throughout the community — and abilIT, the organization's cybersecurity and technology training and job placement initiative designed to open high-growth career pathways for people with disabilities.

“Relay Resources was founded by pioneering parents in the 50s who built a community to create a place of belonging for disabled people - and it’s the same, innovative spirit that carries us forward today. Now more than ever, we need spaces of belonging and I’m proud that Relay’s steadfast commitment to transforming systems can lead the way to create these spaces. ”

— Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, CEO, Chief Disability and Inclusion Officer and President, Relay Resources

The 75th Anniversary Gala opens what Relay Resources has called a landmark year for the organization and the national disability inclusion movement. The evening is made possible through the generous support of Diamond sponsor Wells Fargo, Platinum sponsor The Standard, and Gold sponsors USI, Brady Plus, and Salesforce, amongst other community partners supporting the event. Later in 2026, Relay will host the second annual DisabilityNext™ Summit on October 6–7, a national two-day conference convening more than 400 leaders from business, government, and the disability community to advance workplace inclusion, accessibility, and economic equity. The inaugural 2025 Summit drew attendees who rated the experience a 4.8 out of 5, with 83 percent indicating they planned to return.

Event Details

What: Relay Resources 75th Anniversary Gala

When: Tuesday, April 15, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center, 375 NE Holladay St, Portland, OR 97232

Sponsorship: relayresources.org/sponsor

Members of the media are encouraged to attend. Advance interviews with Relay Resources leadership and event speakers are available upon request. Contact nicole@earlypr.com to RSVP or arrange interviews.

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