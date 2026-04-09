Exploring the Local Impact of Tier 0 Data Center Infrastructure at Bitcoin Las Vegas

Energy Panel

Exploring how Tier 0–3 data centers can drive local jobs, growth, and value—while addressing community concerns—at Bitcoin Las Vegas #Tier0 #DataCenters

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, industry events have increasingly focused on the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure. However, meaningful discussions around how Tier 0, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 data center ecosystems can—or should—benefit local stakeholders remain limited.

As digital infrastructure continues to scale globally, there is a growing opportunity to align development with tangible local benefits. These include driving economic activity, creating jobs, and delivering long-term value for communities. At the same time, it is essential to address concerns from local stakeholders, including environmental impact, energy usage, and community integration, ensuring that data center development is both responsible and mutually beneficial.

This important conversation will take center stage at Bitcoin Las Vegas, where an upcoming energy panel will focus specifically on Tier 0 infrastructure, commonly associated with Bitcoin mining. The panel aims to provide deeper insights into how this segment can contribute positively to local economies while addressing common concerns.

The discussion will feature industry experts Curtis Harris and Megan Brooks-Anderson, and will be moderated by Susie Violet Ward. Together, they will share strategies, practical applications, and forward-looking perspectives on integrating Tier 0 infrastructure into local ecosystems.

Creating Value, Jobs, & Opportunities for Local Communities” on the Energy Stage on April 27, 2026, from 4:30 pm to 5:00 pm at Bitcoin Las Vegas.

Attendees and interested stakeholders will gain valuable insights into balancing innovation with community impact, ensuring that the growth of digital infrastructure contributes meaningfully at both global and local levels.

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