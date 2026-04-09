Todd Garrison, Managing Director of Targeted Recruiting Group, Featured in Plastics Today, Economic Uncertainty, AI, & Talent Shortages Reshape Hiring Practices

The high level of uncertainty, combined with an overall shortage of talent and the onset of AI, are the primary trends affecting hiring this year” — Todd Garrison

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Garrison, Managing Director of Targeted Recruiting Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Plastics Today, Economic Uncertainty, AI, and Talent Shortages Reshape Hiring Practices

The plastics industry faces hiring challenges driven by talent shortages, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological advancements. Industry experts highlight the importance of addressing the skilled labor gap, leveraging AI tools, and fostering positive workplace cultures to attract and retain top talent.

The plastics industry is navigating a complex hiring landscape shaped by economic uncertainty, talent shortages, and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). These factors are driving significant shifts in recruitment strategies and workforce development, as companies grapple with challenges ranging from skilled labor gaps to the evolving demands of automation.

Industry experts emphasize that while AI is revolutionizing recruitment processes, the persistent shortage of qualified talent remains the dominant issue affecting hiring trends.

This year, hiring has been tempered by a combination of geopolitical risks, supply chain instability, and market volatility. Todd Garrison, of Targeted Recruiting Group, highlighted how these factors are influencing hiring decisions. “The high level of uncertainty, combined with an overall shortage of talent and the onset of AI, are the primary trends affecting hiring this year,” Garrison told PlasticsToday. He noted that fluctuations in resin pricing and feedstock costs have led some companies to delay capital projects and associated hiring, while mergers and acquisitions have created both opportunities and challenges in the talent market.

Read full article here: https://www.plasticstoday.com/workforce-training/economic-uncertainty-ai-and-talent-shortages-reshape-hiring-practices

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