Businesses Honored by The Talk Awards for 15 Years of Outstanding Customer/Patient Satisfaction

Three businesses recently earned their 165h consecutive Talk Award for their award-winning service to customers and patients.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Talk Awards honored three businesses in California and Texas for their dedication to providing outstanding service to customers and patients, giving them each their 15th consecutive Talk Award.Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACS, has a private plastic surgery practice in Walnut Creek, California, serving the greater San Francisco Bay Area. With nearly 30 years of experience, Dr. Mele is chosen by patients due to his trustworthy background, level of expertise and excellent bedside manner. In fact, he is certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery, and he is committed to offering the latest in cosmetic plastic surgery. Dr. Mele is attentive to patients’ needs and concerns, providing beautiful, natural-looking results while prioritizing safety. For more information, visit Dr. Mele’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/joseph-a-mele-md-facs-plastic-surgery/ Good Day Donuts in Georgetown, Texas, is known not only for its delicious donuts, but also its friendly customer service. The beloved local shop offers a variety of donuts and kolaches, baked fresh daily, including favorites like apple fritters and blueberry cake. With a warm and relaxing atmosphere, the shop encourages customers to enjoy their visit and stay a while to eat their treats while playing a game of table hockey. The inviting atmosphere and dedicated owners at Good Day Donuts make it the ideal spot for breakfast or a quick treat on the go. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/good-day-donuts-georgetown-tx/ Consultants in Dental Aesthetics in Spring, Texas, takes a unique approach to dentistry that combines world-class dental care and five-star silver tray service. They call it Fusion Dentistry: where leading-edge technology meets first-class service excellence. Providing services from preventative care to same-day crowns, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, veneers, teeth whitening and more, Consultants in Dental Aesthetics flawlessly brings together advanced dental techniques, extraordinary patient care, luxury amenities and unparalleled service to foster a nurturing atmosphere and create long-term relationships. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/consultants-in-dental-aesthetics/ The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com

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