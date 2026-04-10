Becker Transactions Offers Strategic Patent Portfolio for Next-Gen Liquid Cooling in AI and High-Density Data Centers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Becker Transactions , a world leading patent brokerage firm, today announced the availability of a high-value patent portfolio covering advanced liquid cooling systems for co-located computer servers and high-heat-density environments.With priority dating back to January 2012, the portfolio addresses efficient heat transfer using circulating fluids — a technology that is now critical as AI and high-performance computing push data center rack densities and power consumption to unprecedented levels. It includes two granted U.S. patents and one pending continuation application.“Liquid cooling can be up to 3,000 times more effective than traditional air cooling at removing heat,” said inventor John Boyd, a patent attorney with a proven track record of successful patent monetization. “As AI workloads drive explosive growth in data center power densities — with many new AI racks exceeding 50–100+ kW — liquid cooling is no longer optional; it is essential for performance, efficiency, and sustainability.”Dean Becker, founder of Becker Transactions, added: “This portfolio delivers broad, foundational protection for key elements of fluid-based heat transfer systems, including a heat sink (cooling plate) that absorbs thermal energy from servers or other heat sources, a remote radiator for heat dissipation, and the connecting fluid conduit circuit. In today’s market, where hyperscalers and colocation providers are racing to deploy next-generation AI infrastructure, these assets can provide meaningful competitive advantage and freedom-to-operate protection.”Portfolio OverviewThe portfolio consists of:U.S. Patent No. 10,648,674 (granted May 12, 2020; adjusted expiration 2038)U.S. Patent No. 12,276,425 (granted April 15, 2025; adjusted expiration 2036)Pending U.S. Continuation Application No. 19/047,006The granted claims generally cover a heat transfer system comprising a heat sink that absorbs thermal energy from a heat source (such as a computer server), a remote radiator that dissipates the heat, and a fluid conduit circuit connecting the two. This architecture is particularly well-suited for high-density data centers where air cooling reaches its practical limits.Market OpportunityThe global data center liquid cooling market is experiencing explosive growth, fueled by AI. Projections show the market expanding rapidly, with estimates ranging from ~$5–6 billion in 2026 toward $10–27+ billion by 2030–2035, driven by AI/HPC workloads, sustainability mandates, and the shift away from inefficient air cooling.This portfolio offers early priority (2012) in a space seeing surging patent activity and adoption of direct-to-chip, cold-plate, and hybrid liquid cooling solutions.Why This Portfolio Matters Now𐄁 Broad, enforceable claims on core liquid cooling architecture𐄁 Long remaining term (into 2036–2038)𐄁 Strategic fit for hyperscalers, server manufacturers, cooling solution providers, and data center operators seeking to strengthen their IP position amid intense competition and rising enforcement activity𐄁 Opportunity for acquisition, exclusive licensing, or portfolio bolt-onAbout Becker TransactionsBecker Transactions is a world leading patent brokerage firm expertly led by Dean Becker and Olivia Becker, a father daughter team, who bring a rich family legacy of navigating complex intellectual property transactions. Our team has collectively facilitated over $11 billion USD in intellectual property transactions. With decades of experience collaborating with inventors, government agencies, top research institutes, universities, and major corporations, we specialize in technology monetization. We excel at identifying essential intellectual property assets and connecting them with strategic buyers seeking competitive advantages.About Inventor John BoydJohn Boyd is a patent attorney who has successfully monetized multiple patent portfolios. He previously sold two portfolios to a major tech giant. in 2011 covering targeted digital advertising and location-based networking. Additional assets were sold to an emerging company in 2015.For inquiries or to request the information package, contact:Olivia BeckerBecker Transactions+1 662-338-6617email us here

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