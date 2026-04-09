Wind Harvest and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation Sign LOI to Bring VAWTs to St Croix Renewable Energy Project

Tom Williams (VP of Operations), Ola Ajala (Principal Engineer), and Kevin Wolf (CEO) surveying the coke dock project site A drone shot of the St Croix coke dock peninsula A rendering of the proposed renewable energy project site

Wind Harvest and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation Sign Letter of Intent for Renewable Energy and Battery Storage Project in St. Croix

ST CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wind Harvest and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation (PHRT) today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the development of a renewable energy and battery storage project on the refinery’s coke dock peninsula. The project is intended to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and support long-term infrastructure reliability.Under the LOI, Wind Harvest would develop a hybrid renewable energy system consisting of up to 6 megawatts of vertical-axis wind turbines, paired with 6 megawatts of solar generation and integrated battery energy storage. The system is designed to provide reliable, on-site power to support refinery operations while reducing emissions and improving redundancy for critical systems.This type of hybrid wind, solar, and battery storage project reflects a growing trend in industrial energy systems, particularly in island and remote environments, where energy resilience, fuel cost reduction, and grid stability are key operational priorities.“This project has the potential to deliver meaningful value to Port Hamilton,” said David Johnson, Director of Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation. “Accessing locally generated renewable energy at a lower cost than conventional fuel-based generation improves long-term operating economics while strengthening energy resilience. It is a practical solution aligned with our operational and infrastructure objectives.”As part of the development process, meteorological masts will be installed at two locations on the peninsula to collect detailed wind speed and direction data. These measurements will support turbine sitting, energy modeling, and system design optimization.Preliminary environmental and habitat assessments conducted by Geographic Consultants indicate that portions of the project area consist of previously disturbed land with limited ecological sensitivity due to historic industrial use and invasive vegetation. The project is being designed to integrate with existing infrastructure while considering environmental, visual, and community factors.Wind Harvest’s vertical-axis wind turbines are engineered for performance in complex wind conditions and are designed to operate in high-wind and hurricane-prone environments. Their compact design and operating characteristics are expected to support deployment in industrial and coastal settings where conventional turbine configurations may be less suitable.“Trade wind regions such as the Caribbean require durable and cost-effective renewable energy solutions,” said Kevin Wolf, CEO and Co-Founder of Wind Harvest. “Our technology is designed specifically for these conditions, offering a resilient approach to renewable power generation in challenging environments.”The project is currently in the early development and data-gathering phase. Near-term efforts are focused on advancing site development activities, resource assessment, and positioning the project to qualify for applicable federal investment tax incentives. Installation is currently projected for completion in 2028.About Wind HarvestWind Harvest is a clean energy company specializing in the development and deployment of patented vertical axis wind turbines. Designed for versatility and performance in challenging wind environments, Wind Harvest turbines provide a practical and aesthetically considerate renewable energy solution for commercial, industrial, and community applications across the United States and beyond.Learn more: https://www.windharvest.com About Port Hamilton Refining and TransportationPort Hamilton Refining and Transportation owns and manages refinery infrastructure in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, and works with investors and public-sector partners to enhance energy reliability, cost efficiency, and environmental performance.Learn more: https://www.phrt.com

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