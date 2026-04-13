Michael Cohen Signs Major Deal with Team Wave Entertainment, Ushering in a New Era of Independent Political Media

The Michael Cohen Show

A rapidly growing multi-platform political media brand expanding across YouTube, podcast, and digital platforms, reaching over 5.9M views year-to-date.

This isn’t a reset, it’s an evolution. We’re building something more direct, more personal, and more responsive to the audience than ever before.” — Michael Cohen

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Wave Entertainment today announced the official onboarding and launch of The Michael Cohen Show, a multi-platform political media brand built around independent storytelling, direct audience engagement, and scalable digital distribution.

Following recent shifts in platform alignment, Michael Cohen is entering a new phase. One defined by ownership, creative control, and a deeper connection with his audience. Team Wave Entertainment will support the expansion of his content ecosystem across YouTube, podcast networks, social media, and newsletter platforms.

“This isn’t a reset, it’s an evolution,” said Michael Cohen. “We’re building something more direct, more personal, and more responsive to the audience than ever before.”

A PLATFORM BUILT FOR SCALE

The Michael Cohen Show launches with an established and highly engaged audience. This reach positions the show as a top-tier independent political media platform, with the ability to engage audiences across multiple touchpoints daily. The platform boasts a massive digital footprint, including over 17.4 million podcast downloads, 51 million YouTube views from nearly half a million subscribers, and a combined social and newsletter following exceeding 700,000 highly engaged supporters across X, Substack, and Instagram.

NEW ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

Under Team Wave Entertainment, the show expands with a slate of original segments designed for both depth and engagement. Together, these formats transform the platform from a traditional podcast channel into a fully integrated digital show ecosystem.

The Mea Culpa Podcast: Long-form conversations with leading voices in politics and culture.

Questions & Comments for Cohen: A weekly segment driven by direct audience interaction.

Inside The Room: Insider perspective and behind-the-scenes analysis.

Kitchen Table Politics: Breaking down national issues through the lens of everyday life.

Beyond the Headline: A new interview series where guests who have lived in the spotlight share the full story behind the headlines, offering clarity, context, and personal truth beyond what the public has seen.

INDEPENDENCE & DIRECT AUDIENCE CONNECTION

Team Wave’s approach centers on creator-led distribution, enabling Cohen to speak directly to his audience without traditional gatekeeping structures. This model allows for faster content turnaround, real-time audience feedback integration, greater flexibility in programming and tone, and stronger sense of community across platforms.

“This is about more than content, it’s about creating a system where talent has the flexibility to express themselves in diverse, dynamic ways, supported by a foundation that evolves alongside its audience,” said a Team Wave Entertainment spokesperson.

LOOKING AHEAD

The launch of The Michael Cohen Show marks the beginning of a broader strategy to develop media brands built around strong personalities that operate across platforms while maintaining authenticity and independence. New episodes, segments, and expanded content will roll out weekly, with additional announcements to follow.

ABOUT TEAM WAVE ENTERTAINMENT

Team Wave Entertainment is a media company focused on developing and producing premium content across film, television, digital platforms, and emerging media. With an emphasis on scalable production and storytelling led by creators, Team Wave empowers talent to build sustainable brands that connect directly with audiences.

Questions for Cohen

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