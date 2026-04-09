Officials and Faith Leaders to Join Cornerstone's 15th Anniversary Open House

Cornerstone Logo Father Pishoy Wasfy, Clinical Director, Cornerstone Family Counselling Services Some of Cornerstone Therapists

Free event on April 25 brings together elected officials, faith leaders, and community to mark 15 years of accessible therapy in Peel Region

Professional mental health care should be within reach for everyone. For 15 years, this is the idea we keep coming back to. If someone is ready to get help, we want to make sure the door is open.” — said Father Pishoy Wasfy, Clinical Director

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Family Counselling Services has confirmed that several elected officials and community leaders will attend its 15th Anniversary Open House on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at 6341 Mississauga Road in Mississauga.

Confirmed attendees include The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and MP for Mississauga—Streetsville; MPP Sheref Sabawy (Mississauga—Erin Mills); Councillor Brad Butt (Ward 8, City of Mississauga); and His Grace Bishop Mina of the Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Mississauga, Vancouver and Western Canada.

“The fact that elected officials, faith leaders, and community partners are taking the time to be here says something,” said Anjay Nirula, Managing Director. “Mental health still carries stigma in many communities. Their presence sends a message that this work matters and that it belongs in our community conversation.”

About the Open House

The anniversary celebration is a chance for Cornerstone to reconnect with the community it has served since 2010. The event will include:

• Remarks from confirmed dignitaries and organizational leadership

• Information about Cornerstone’s services and accessibility programs

• Light refreshments

The event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are appreciated. Visit cornerstonefamilycounselling.com/15-year to register.

About Cornerstone Family Counselling Services

Cornerstone Family Counselling Services opened in September 2010 as a ministry of the Church of the Virgin Mary and St. Athanasius (Coptic Orthodox) in Mississauga. The clinic was co-founded by Father Botrous Philipos and Father Pishoy Wasfy, who serves as Clinical Director and holds both a PhD and a Doctor of Counselling and Psychotherapy from Yorkville University.

All of Cornerstone's therapists hold master's degrees and are registered with the College of Registered Psychotherapists of Ontario (CRPO). Therapy is offered in English, French, and Arabic, both in person at the Mississauga office and online, Monday through Saturday.

Cornerstone makes care accessible through three programs:

• CARE Grant: Free therapy for Ontario Works (OW) and Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) recipients in Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon. Funding is provided with appreciation through the Connection, Acceptance, Resource, and Empowerment (CARE) Program Grant, with recognition to the Peel Region. No income verification.

• Supervised sessions: Therapy at $50 per session with therapists completing their clinical hours under professional supervision. No Income verification.

• Sliding scale fees: Adjusted rates based on household income and size. Income verification required

“Professional mental health care should be within reach for everyone," said Father Pishoy Wasfy, Clinical Director. "For 15 years, that has been the idea we keep coming back to. If someone is ready to get help, we want to make sure the door is open.”

Event Details

What: 15th Anniversary Open House — Cornerstone Family Counselling Services

When: Saturday, April 25, 2026 | 3:00 – 5:00 PM

Where: 6341 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A5

Cost: Free and open to the public

RSVP: cornerstonefamilycounselling.com/15-year

Media are welcome to attend. Photography and interviews with clinic leadership and guests can be arranged in advance. Please contact Anjay Nirula to confirm attendance.

Media Contact

Anjay Nirula, Managing Director

Cornerstone Family Counselling Services

905.214.7363

anjay.nirula@cfcsnet.ca

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