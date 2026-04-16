Former Constellation Advisers Founders Relaunch Outsourced Services for the Investment Management Industry

Greg Farrington & Boris Onefater

They Started It. Now they're Restarting It... Next Stop on Greg & Boris' 6-City Tour: Grand Cayman Islands, April 19-22

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greg Farrington and Boris Onefater, founders of Constellation Advisers and pioneers who established the outsourced service industry for alternative investment managers are back, to relaunch the evolution of comprehensive back-office infrastructure and services to the investment management industry through their (not-so-new) company Stable Rock.Stable Rock delivers the next generation of what investment management leaders need to run the backend of their companies with groundbreakers at the helm who have proven, for decades, to have their back. With deep expertise across outsourced and fractional CFO support, accounting and bookkeeping, tax, operations, regulatory and compliance, IT, HR, insurances services, and the newly launched AI and automation services – Stable Rock partners with more than 500 firms including early-stage startups, growing companies, and established enterprises to build scalable, efficient operating foundations with end-to-end outsourcing on a single, business services platform.Just as Stable Rock is known for practical and technical skillfulness, Greg & Boris are personally known for this, too, as strategic thinkers who offer cutting-edge technology, innovative and customized services, enhanced efficiency, and unparalleled client service. Clients know, that with Greg & Boris, they’ll get flawless execution, consistently reliable professionals, and a level of attention and responsiveness that’s second to none. Clients can confidently engage the exact support they need without the burden of building an internal back-office team.As confident as many outsourced investment management service providers may be, Greg & Boris loathe complacency. They believe that business doesn’t stand still and therefore outsourced service companies don’t have the luxury to rest in place either. Stable Rock is a gamechanger by design; restarting and reigniting outsourced services to the investment management industry to take them through the immediate future and beyond. Farrington said, “We’re not going back to square one. We’re going back to being #1. After decades of experience and in-depth analysis, we’re not just back to offer our services to the investment management industry, we’re back to restart the outsourced services industry with new offerings, new models for client service, and a deep command of AI-driven solutions.”Onefater added, “Over the last few years, many things look different, yet also very much the same. Players have come and gone, services have changed in some ways, however, not in meaningful ways. But we did not stand still. We have continued to lead through unprecedented experience, rigorous evaluation, and thoughtful design to evolve outsourced services and stay ahead of our clients’ needs. Because we know if ever there was a time when different was needed, it’s now.”Stable Rock’s launch into outsourced services for the investment management industry will be as innovative as their company, with a multi-city guerilla marketing campaign that will surround their audience with messaging and media that’s as forward thinking, human, and authentic as Greg & Boris themselves. Greg & Boris will personally be visiting key centers of influence, starting with Miami, during iConnections from February 23-26, 2026. Here’s the complete list of their 6-city tour:• Miami – Feb 23-26• NYC – March 10-12• LA – March 23-25• Grand Cayman – April 19-22• Dallas – May 4-5• San Fran – May 6-7For media inquiries and to catch up with Greg & Boris, please contact: Jane Brody Koenke at jane@janeandalan.com.

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