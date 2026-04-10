Jon M Hall Company Appoints Justin Rossi as CEO Marking Next Chapter of Growth

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMH Infrastructure, the parent company of Jon M Hall Company, a premier Florida-based site development firm with more than 40 years of industry leadership, announces the appointment of Justin Rossi as its new chief executive officer. Rossi officially assumed the role on Jan. 5, positioning the company for its next phase of strategic growth while building on its long-standing reputation for safety, quality, customer service and operational excellence.Headquartered in Sanford and a major player throughout greater Orlando and central Florida, Jon M Hall Company offers four decades of expertise and experience in residential and commercial development. The appointment of Rossi as CEO caps a strategic leadership transition involving an extensive national search led by the company’s leadership search committee formed in 2025.“After conducting a thorough and methodical search process, we are confident Justin is the right leader to guide Jon M Hall Company into its next successful chapter,” said William Stewart, head of the company’s CEO search committee. “The company is coming off its strongest year to date. By adding Justin’s industry experience, leadership style, business development mindset and strategic vision to help further expand our services and reach, we believe this next phase of the company’s evolution and continued growth has begun.”“Jon M Hall Company is a company with an exceptional reputation with deep client relationships and a strong foundation built over 40 years” noted Rossi. “My focus is to work with the Company’s newly created Executive Leadership Team to build on that success and expand our business ties in Central Florida, adding to the company’s historically strong financial performance while continuing to be the best partner possible to our customers.”Rossi joins Jon M Hall Company after a distinguished career with large, complex construction organizations, including senior leadership roles at firms generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue. Most recently, Rossi served as Senior Vice President of Construction Operations at Rudolph Libbe Inc.As the company looks ahead under Rossi’s leadership, Jon M Hall Company will continue to align its leadership, long-term investment and growth strategies to reinforce its position as one of Florida’s most trusted site development partners.About Jon M Hall CompanyFounded more than 40 years ago, Jon M Hall Company is a premier site development contractor based in Sanford, Florida, serving clients throughout Central Florida and beyond. The company specializes in residential, commercial and infrastructure site development and is known for its commitment to safety, quality workmanship, customer service, and long-term client partnerships. Jon M Hall Company continues to build on its legacy while evolving to meet the needs of a growing and dynamic market.###

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