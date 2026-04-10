Kelly Boesch: Multi-Disciplinary Artist Opens London Exhibition At W1 Curates April 10-26

Kelly Boesch

Kelly Boesch to Deliver TED Talk on Art, Music, AI and the Joy of Creativity — April 15, Vancouver; Debut Album Fairytale Out Today via Nettwerk

LOS ANGELES, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly Boesch, multi-disciplinary artist working at the intersection of visual art, music, and artificial intelligence, today opens her immersive new exhibition at W1 Curates in London, running April 10–26 at the gallery's Oxford Street space. The London exhibition opens simultaneously with the release of Boesch's debut album Fairytale via Nettwerk — and precedes her appearance on the TED stage on April 15 in Vancouver, where she will deliver a talk titled "Art, Music, AI and The Joy of Creativity." Together, these three milestones mark a defining international moment for one of the most distinctive creative voices to emerge at the intersection of human storytelling and generative AI tools.Stream / Pre-save Fairytale: https://bit.ly/4dxle4U Boesch has built a global audience through a format entirely her own: visual-first, emotionally driven, and conceived as a fully authored world rather than a series of standalone pieces. Her work has amassed more than 3 million followers worldwide, over 500 million views across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and more than 100 million lifetime streams across DSPs — as audiences respond to dreamlike characters and cinematic worlds that feel simultaneously strange and deeply familiar. Boesch's rise as a multidisciplinary artist using AI tools including MidJourney, Suno, Runway, Veo3, and Pika positions her at the center of a fast-growing cultural conversation around creative authorship, AI-assisted art, and what it means to build an original creative universe in the digital age.At the center of Boesch's practice is a deeply personal, human-led creative process. Each work begins with an emotional core, which she translates into visual language, character, and atmosphere — before shaping lyrics and music to inhabit the same world. Rather than using generative AI tools to produce images for their own sake, Boesch deploys them to translate internal ideas into living environments, expanding surrealism through motion, scale, and cinematic composition. W1 Curates describes her approach as building "new visual vocabularies" that merge abstraction, mood, and storytelling — a practice that is drawing international attention as a model for human-authored, AI-assisted creativity."I've been following Kelly Boesch for some time, and I'm drawn to how naturally she connects visual art, music, and AI tools. Her work feels composed rather than constructed — intuitive, rhythmic, and deeply human."— Mark Dale, Director, W1 CuratesThe W1 Curates exhibition gives London audiences the opportunity to step inside the strange, atmospheric landscapes that define Boesch's evolving visual universe — the same world that has driven over 500 million views online, now rendered at gallery scale. On April 23, Boesch will appear in person at the Oxford Street gallery for a public panel discussion examining her creative process and the role of emerging technology in contemporary art. The panel is open to press and the public."Everything I create begins with feeling. The visuals, the music, the characters and the atmosphere all come from the same emotional place. I use modern tools to help bring those worlds into focus, but the vision, the emotion and the storytelling are always mine."— Kelly BoeschFairytale, Boesch's 14-track debut album on Nettwerk, is available today on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. The project extends the emotional and cinematic language of her visual art across another dimension — a sonic companion to the immersive universe now on view in London and on the TED stage. Lead singles "Saffron & Smoke" and "It's La Vida Loca" are available to stream now.Official Music Videos:"Saffron & Smoke" — Kelly Boesch (Official Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPTqiuPlaFA "It's La Vida Loca" — Kelly Boesch (Official Video): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkYzhHbgdOk Spanning an international gallery debut, a TED Talk on AI and creativity, and a full-length album release in a single month, Kelly Boesch's April 2026 marks a significant inflection point for an artist already resonating with millions globally — and positions her as a defining voice in the evolving conversation around human creativity, AI-assisted art, and the future of multidisciplinary practice.FAIRYTALE — TRACKLIST (NETTWERK, APRIL 10, 2026)1. It's La Vida Loca2. Fairytale3. Saffron and Smoke4. You Move It for the Soul5. Feel It In My Bones6. Beautiful Disobedient7. Little Alien8. Quiet Rebellion9. I'm Living In Color10. For the Brave11. The Art of Losing It12. I Love the Dance13. House Of the Bizarre14. Golden in the SunKEY DATES — APRIL 2026April 10: Fairytale album release via Nettwerk; W1 Curates exhibition opens, Oxford Street, LondonApril 10–26: Kelly Boesch exhibition, W1 Curates, LondonApril 15: TED Talk — "Art, Music, AI and The Joy of Creativity," Vancouver, BCApril 23: Public panel appearance, W1 Curates, London (press welcome)ABOUT KELLY BOESCHKelly Boesch is a multi-disciplinary artist working at the intersection of visual art, music, and emerging technology. Her human-led, AI-assisted creative practice — incorporating tools including MidJourney, Suno, Runway, Veo3, and Pika — has built a global audience of more than 3 million followers, 500 million views across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and over 100 million lifetime streams. Boesch's debut album Fairytale is out April 10, 2026, via Nettwerk. She will deliver a TED Talk on art, music, and AI on April 15, 2026, in Vancouver, and her immersive exhibition runs at W1 Curates in London, April 10–26.Follow Kelly Boesch:Official Site | Instagram | YouTube | Spotify | TikTok | Facebook

Kelly Boesch "Fairytale"

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