21 Cities Announced as Founding Signatories of the Asian Circular Cities Declaration (ACCD)

Representatives from the ACCD Founding Cities Takeharu Yamanaka, Mayor of Yokohama Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding

The City of Yokohama, ICLEI Japan, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced the Asian Circular Cities Declaration (ACCD) 21 founding cities.

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Yokohama, ICLEI Japan, and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced the 21 founding cities of the Asian Circular Cities Declaration (ACCD). Yokohama and Bangkok are both on the list. This marks the full-scale launch of the initiative. Mayor Yamanaka of Yokohama and Chair Takemoto of ICLEI Japan also announced the gathering of ACCD cities, which will be held during the Asia-Pacific Circular Cities Forum (APCC-Forum) in Yokohama from September 2nd to September 4th this year.Furthermore, Mayor Yamanaka, whose city led the ACCD’s creation last November, proposed the following initiatives, which received the support of ICLEI Japan:1. Developing an “ACCD Action Plan” to promote the transition toward circular cities, tailored for Asian contexts.2. Compiling “50 Leading Actions for Circular Cities in Asia (working title)” as a way to connect and integrate leading practices developed by ACCD cities, strengthening their policy capabilities.3. Formulating policy recommendations for national governments and international organizations to amplify the voices of Asian cities globally and encourage collaboration with diverse stakeholders.The event featured remarks from the Chair of ICLEI Japan, the Governor of Bangkok, and the Mayor of Yokohama. Following that, the Governor of Jakarta pledged their support online. Executive Director Uchida of ICLEI Japan then introduced the other founding cities. The founding cities altogether represent a combined population of approximately 53 million people. Through joint actions by these cities and future signatories, a significant international impact is anticipated.Moreover, Yokohama and Bangkok renewed their memorandum of understanding on technical cooperation for sustainable urban development, witnessed by H.E. Otaka, Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, and Mr. Takemoto, Chair of ICLEI Japan. Under the ACCD framework, the updated agreement now includes provisions for the sharing of knowledge between the two cities and encouragement for other cities to participate, aiming to jointly spearhead sustainable urban development in Asia.The Asian Circular Cities Declaration (ACCD) is an international framework established to promote and advance the development of circular cities throughout the Asia. Initiated by the City of Yokohama, the declaration was proposed for establishment through collaboration with leaders of cities across Asia. As a result, it was officially launched by ICLEI Japan in November of last year during the international“Asia Smart City Conference 2025,” hosted by the City of Yokohama.[List of Founding Cities]Baguio CityBalikpapan CityBangkok Metropolitan AdministrationBogor CityBorongan CityCebu CityChungcheongnam-do ProvinceDa Nang CityDel Carmen, Municipality of Surigao del NorteGoyang Special CityJakarta Special Capital RegionMakassar CityMakati CityMuntinlupa CityNowon District, SeoulPaju CityQuezon CitySaitama CitySeberang Perai CityTokyo Metropolitan GovernmentYokohama City[Yokohama leads Asian Circular Cities Declaration as first signatory at ASCC 2025][Calling for Signatories]

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