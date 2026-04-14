Bōde and Cadence Partner to Deliver Smarter Estate Outcomes

Joint partnership connects estate executors with real-time property intelligence and full transaction support across Alberta, BC, and Ontario.

Partnering with Bōde means our clients have the property intelligence and support they need to make confident, defensible decisions, without carrying that weight alone” — Rachel Drew, Founder & CEO, Cadence

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bōde, Canada's digital real estate platform, and Cadence , a Canadian technology company reimagining life after loss, today announced a joint partnership designed to transform how executors navigate residential real estate during estate administration.The partnership gives Cadence's executor and estate clients direct access to Bōde's homeowner intelligence platform, combining Cadence's estate administration expertise with Bōde's data-driven, AI-supported property tools and licensed brokerage services. Together, the two companies are addressing one of the most overlooked pain points in estate settlement: what to do with the property.Executors managing residential real estate face a distinct set of pressures: fiduciary responsibility, compressed timelines, and decisions made without the benefit of years of familiarity with a property. The Cadence–Bōde partnership is designed to dramatically improve that experience. With this partnership, Cadence will guide executor and estate clients to Bōde’s platform, where they receive bespoke property valuations, comparable sales data, and full transaction support 24/7.What the Partnership DeliversHomeowner Dashboard: Real-time property valuations and local market intelligence available from day one, before any listing decisions are made.Comparable sales analysis: Address-specific data that gives executors a defensible pricing position, reviewable by beneficiaries and legal counsel.Transaction and closing coordination: Step-by-step milestone support from accepted offer through completion.Property readiness support: Professional photography, measurements, property clearance support if needed, and coordinated closing.1% service fee, capped at $10,000 + GST: A fee structure an executor can justify as responsible stewardship of estate assets.Since launch, Bōde has helped Canadians successfully sell over 3,000 homes, representing more than $2.5 billion CAD in real estate value.“Executors carry real legal and financial responsibility, and they deserve more than a handshake and a generic listing,” said Robert Price, Founder & CEO of Bōde. “Cadence has built something rare. A service clients trust completely at one of the most difficult moments in their lives. Extending that trust to Bōde’s platform means executors get the intelligence and support they need to make defensible, confident decisions, and provide them with the support they need during that difficult period.”— Robert Price, Founder & CEO, Bōde“Estate settlement is already one of the most demanding responsibilities a person can take on. Partnering with Bōde means our clients have the property intelligence and support they need to make confident, defensible decisions, without carrying that weight alone.”— Rachel Drew, Founder & CEO, CadenceThis partnership eliminates friction at one of estate administration's most consequential decision points. Bōde surfaces what a property is worth and how to sell it responsibly. Cadence ensures that decision sits within the broader context of identity protection, estate settlement, and family support. Together, they deliver what families navigating loss deserve: clear and compassionate guidance.AvailabilityThe partnership is active immediately. Cadence is available to clients across North America, excluding Quebec. Bōde is currently available across British Columbia, Alberta, and the Greater Toronto Area, with further Canadian provincial expansion and U.S. market entry planned. Together, both platforms are positioned to serve executor clients at scale as the partnership grows.About BōdeBōde is a Canadian digital real estate brokerage that delivers professional listing, marketing, negotiation, and transaction services. The platform provides homeowners, investors, builders, and executors with data-driven property intelligence and the full support of a licensed brokerage. Learn more at bode .ca.About CadenceCadence is a Canadian technology company reimagining life after loss through secure digital tools that bring structure, guidance, and peace of mind to families and professionals. Cadence’s unified platform spans estate settlement automation, grief-support, and institutional verification systems, simplifying the complex world of post-loss management for funeral providers, healthcare and financial institutions. Learn more at cadenceco.com.

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