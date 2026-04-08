Slovenia welcomes the agreement between USA and Iran on a ceasefire

SLOVENIA, April 8 - Slovenia emphasises that the agreement must be fully respected and consistently implemented, and should serve as a starting point for a more sustained easing of tensions and a political process. We call on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, to fully respect international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, and to ensure freedom of navigation as a fundamental principle of the international order.

Slovenia calls on all relevant actors to engage constructively in efforts to reduce tensions in the region. In this context, we also believe that Israel should join efforts towards a ceasefire and de-escalation across all affected areas, including in Lebanon and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Only an inclusive, coordinated and rules-based approach can lead to sustainable stability in the region. Slovenia will continue to support diplomatic efforts of the international community, including the role of the United Nations, towards achieving lasting peace in the Middle East.