Accord Mediation Publishes Guide on Divorce Mediation vs. Hiring an Attorney in Vermont

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accord Mediation, a divorce mediation practice serving couples throughout Vermont, has published a new guide on its blog examining one of the most common questions people face when going through a divorce: whether to use divorce mediation or hire an attorney.

The guide is now available on the Accord Mediation blog at accordmediationvt.com: https://www.accordmediationvt.com/blog/benefits-of-mediation

The guide walks Vermont residents through key differences between the two approaches but stops short of making the decision for readers — instead providing a framework couples can use to evaluate their own circumstances.

According to Accord Mediation, the most frequent misconception they encounter is that mediation is only appropriate when both spouses are already in agreement. The new guide addresses this assumption directly and explains how mediation is structured to help couples work through conflict — not just ratify decisions they've already made.

Vermont couples who complete mediation and file for an uncontested divorce can save tens of thousands of dollars compared to a litigated divorce — a point the guide addresses in detail.

Accord Mediation offers free consultations for Vermont couples considering their options.

About Accord Mediation

Accord Mediation provides divorce and family mediation services to couples throughout Vermont. The practice focuses on helping families reach fair, durable agreements outside of court.

Website: www.accordmediationvt.com

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