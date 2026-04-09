First-of-Its-Kind Collectible Residence Located in Madrid, Spain to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Masterfully Renovated Residence in Prestigious Chamberí District State-of-the-Art Gaggenau Kitchen Made of Polished Solid Brass Two Spacious En-Suite Bedrooms with Integrated Home Automation

Internationally acclaimed, art-driven residence with integrated lifestyle program to sell with Casa Tessela Corp. LT. as part of new Developer Services Division

Myttas Uno speaks to a growing segment of global buyers who are seeking assets that carry both cultural significance and intrinsic uniqueness.” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myttas Uno, a premier "collectible home” curated as a living work of art merging 19th-century high-end design with the narrative, artistic expression of a curated space, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions. Located in the heart of Madrid in the prestigious Chamberí district, this is the first auction held by Concierge Auctions in Spain’s capital city. Offered in cooperation with Javier Gallego of Casa Tessela Corp. LT. and listed for €10.5 million, bidding is set to open on 14 May and will culminate on 27 May via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com. Starting bids are expected between €4 million to €5 million.

Positioned beyond the conventions of traditional luxury real estate, Myttas Uno has been described by its creators as the world’s first brand of collectible homes, where architecture, craftsmanship, and curated art converge into a singular, unrepeatable living experience. Conceived under the vision of Adrián Toquero, with artistic direction by Casa Josephine, the interior features high-quality materials including brass, stone, silk, and 19th-century screens designed to evoke tranquility and reflection. It includes spaces designed as, or with, state-of-the-art screening rooms.

The residence has already garnered significant international recognition, including features in The World of Interiors, Vogue Polska, and Elle Decor’s First-Ever Elle Deco International A-List, a curated selection of the world's most exceptional interior design projects chosen by editors from 25 ELLE Decoration editions worldwide in 2026.

The auction is a part of Concierge Auctions’ new Developer Services Division designed to complement traditional sales efforts and provide developers and financial institutions with a strategic, accelerated sales solution for luxury condominium inventory.

“This is no ordinary home––it represents a new real estate category altogether, where design, authorship, and collectibility converge,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “Myttas Uno speaks to a growing segment of global buyers who are seeking assets that carry both cultural significance and intrinsic uniqueness. Our platform is designed to bring that audience together in a defined moment, creating the conditions for true market discovery.”

“In a market like Madrid, where prime inventory is well understood, Myttas Uno stands apart as something fundamentally different; there is no direct comparison for the level of design, craftsmanship, and cultural positioning embedded here,” said Gallego. “Working with Concierge Auctions enables us to bring this to a broader international buyer pool and establish a competitive environment that reflects the true significance of the asset.”

Spanning approximately 233 square meters, Calle de Sagasta, 21 unfolds as a carefully choreographed spatial journey, where more than 240 antiques and artworks are seamlessly integrated into the architecture itself. Handcrafted stucco, polished brass, wild silks, and meticulously selected travertine create a layered material palette, while translucent onyx elements filter light throughout the home. A sculptural monolithic kitchen crafted entirely of polished solid brass anchors the space, complemented by state-of-the-art systems, including integrated home automation, immersive audiovisual capabilities, and museum-grade lighting design.

Ownership of Myttas Uno includes a one-year membership to Club Myttas, a bespoke lifestyle program valued at €300,000 annually, offering 24-hour concierge services, curated experiences such as chef dinners and private art exhibitions within the home, and access to an exclusive network of hospitality and cultural amenities.

Located in Madrid’s Chamberí district––one of the city's most authentic and elegant areas, combining traditional charm with a modern, exclusive lifestyle––the residence is surrounded by historic architecture, tree-lined boulevards, and proximity to leading cultural institutions, including the Prado Museum and Reina Sofía. The neighborhood’s centrality and refined residential character continue to attract international buyers seeking both cultural depth and urban convenience.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography credited to Myttas.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.



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