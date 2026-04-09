Bill McNutt and Adam Crepelle to Receive National Awards from State Funeral for War Veterans at World War II Museum

George Marshall Award Recipient, Lee William McNutt State Funeral for War Veterans Logo US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mitch McConnell honor Col Ralph Puckett

The honor recognizes a patriotic American who best represents the sacrifice, and service of the 16 million women and men who served in World War II.

Bill McNutt worked tirelessly, provided the National strategy, leadership, and recruitment to organize the effort with a Chairman in all 50 States. He is worthy of the organization's highest honor.” — Congressman Jack Bergman, USMC Retired

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Funeral for World War Veterans www.worldwar2salute.org

State Funeral for War Veterans announces with great pride that the George Marshall Award will be presented to Mr. Lee William "Bill" McNutt, and the Hershel "Woody" Williams Award will be presented to Mr. Adam Crepelle, at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on Monday April 13, 2026.

George Marshall was the Five Star U.S. Army General who led the American military during the Second World War. United States Marine Corps Corporal Hershel "Woody" Williams was a flamethrower operator on Iwo Jima who received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman.

Making the presentations to both Patriots is Congressman Jack Bergman, (R-Michigan), the highest-ranking combat veteran ever elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Jack Bergman is a retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General and a Vietnam veteran who flew assault support missions.

State Funeral for World War II Veterans was launched Labor Day of 2017. Its’ mission was to convince the President of the United States and Congress to allow the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II and the Korean War to lie in honor under the dome of the capitol in Washington D.C. Their efforts were successful.

The National Funeral Service for the last MOH recipient from World War II, Hershey “Woody” Williams, took place on July 14, 2022. The same honors were received by the last MOH recipient from the Korean War, Col. Ralph Puckett of Georgia, on April 29, 2024.

Mr. McNutt and his daughter Rabel McNutt co-founded the State Funeral for War Veterans organization. Bill McNutt worked tirelessly, provided the strategy, leadership, and recruitment to organize the effort with a Chairman in all 50 States. He is worthy of the organization's highest honor, the George Marshall Award. The honor recognizes a patriotic American who best represents the sacrifice, resilience, and service of the 16 million women and men who served in our Armed Forces during World War II. Previous recipients of the award include Congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA) in 2019, World War II Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams in 2020, World War II Medal of Honor recipient Charles Coolidge in 2021, and United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) in 2023.

Congressman Bergman said "Mr. Bill McNutt took his daughter's idea and turned it into a nationwide organization that honored the 16 million men and women who wore our uniform in World War II, and the 1.9m who served during the Korean conflict. It is fitting he is receiving the George Marshall Award. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill called Marshall 'the organizer of the Allied Victory in the Second World War'. Bill McNutt's organization and perseverance brought honor to the Veterans of both World War II and Korea."

The Hershel “Woody” Williams award goes to the National Board Member who did the most to move the mission of the organization forward. Adam Crepelle, a Professor at Loyola University Chicago School of Law, has been the Secretary and a member of the Board since the organization's inception 9 years ago. A citizen (member) of the United Houma Nation Indian tribe, Adam Crepelle has dedicated his professional life to bring economic development to Indian Reservations. His career has a strong emphasis on tribal sovereignty.

Earlier recipients of the Williams Award, named for the last Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, include Brett Reistad, the former National Commander of the American Legion; Dr. Danny Reeves, the former head of the Texas Baptist Convention; Ronald Ramseyer, former President of Bass Pro Shops; Charlie and Beth Sell, Tennessee State Chairs; Richard LaBrash, Missouri State Chair, and Scott Mexic, a National Board member.

“Adam Crepelle, his father, and his family are patriotic Americans who love our country," said Congressman Bergman. "It is an honor presenting Adam with this well-deserved award."

Brent Casey, a Combat Veteran of the prestigious 82nd Airbourne, and the grandson of Woody Williams said this about Bill McNutt. “Bill was instrumental in getting my grandfather honored by lying in honor at the US Capitol upon his passing. Without Bill and State Funeral for WWII Veterans, it simply would not have happened.“

“I had the honor of working with Mr. McNutt“ said Medal of Honor recipient from Vietnam, James McCloughan. “The United States had held many funerals for famous Generals, but never one for an enlisted man until Bill McNutt and his daughter got involved. They truly changed American history."

The event is at the National World War II Museum at 10:30am on Monday April 13, 2026. Veterans and the public are invited to attend.



About State Funeral for War Veterans:

State Funeral for War Veterans exists today to convince the Congress to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor holder from Vietnam, as a final salute to the men and women of that Generation who served in our armed forces during that conflict. And, to pass legislation to honor all who served in every American War and Conflict through a funeral for the last Medal of Honor recipient from each War and Conflict.

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