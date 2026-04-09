Ayco Farms Issues Public Statement in Connection with FDA Enforcement Report on Voluntary Cantaloupe Recall

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayco Farms, Inc. (“Ayco Farms”) today issued the following statement in connection with its appearance in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) weekly Enforcement Report, which reflects a voluntary recall of fresh whole cantaloupes distributed between December 12, 2025 and January 16, 2026 due to “potential salmonella contamination.”All product and environmental samples have tested negative for Salmonella Newport. Ayco Farms has received zero illness complaints from customers or consumers. Ayco Farms initiated this voluntary recall in an abundance of caution and in full cooperation with the FDA.Firms that were involved in the voluntary recall were previously and directly notified by Ayco Farms. If your firm did not receive direct notification from Ayco Farms regarding this voluntary recall, your firm was outside the scope of this voluntary recall.

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