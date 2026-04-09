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John Dickinson and the Defense of Delaware at the Archives’ April First Saturday Program

John Dickinsion program at the archives

On Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., the Delaware Public Archives will host the free First Saturday Program “A System concise, easy and efficient”: John Dickinson and the Defense of Delaware, 1782.

 

In late 1781, John Dickinson assumed the presidency of Delaware at a time of military threat from Royal Navy blockades, Loyalist privateers, and potential Crown campaigns in the Mid-Atlantic. With Continental Army resources limited, Dickinson focused on transforming the state militia into an effective defensive force. Using a manual he developed based on Baron von Steuben’s 1779 Continental Army regulations, Dickinson introduced standardized drills and practices to train citizen-soldiers for the realities of early Republic warfare.

Retired Curator of Archaeology Charles H. Fithian will discuss Dickinson’s approach to military affairs, his concept of “defensive war,” and how his efforts challenge the common view of Dickinson as primarily a political rather than military leader.


For more information about the Delaware Public Archives or to learn more about events and other items of interest at the Archives, visit archives.delaware.gov.

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John Dickinson and the Defense of Delaware at the Archives’ April First Saturday Program

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