Alliance Orthopedics and Alliance Performance To Host Grand Opening Event in Fair Lawn

May 9th grand opening event celebrates Alliance Orthopedics and Alliance Performance bringing a new standard of care to Fair Lawn

With the collaboration between Alliance Performance and our newly renovated multidisciplinary clinic, we look forward to making a lasting impact in Fair Lawn” — Bryant Acquaro, Chief Operating Officer of Alliance Orthopedics

FAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of planning, renovation, and collaboration, Alliance Orthopedics and Alliance Performance are proud to announce the official grand opening event for their Fair Lawn facilities, on Saturday, May 9, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, located at 2-22 Banta Place. While the location has long served the community, this event marks a major transformation, introducing a fully upgraded space designed to deliver a more comprehensive and elevated healthcare experience.The newly renovated facility now offers full-scale medical services, including on-site imaging and a conservative care clinic featuring occupational therapy, physical therapy, and chiropractic services. This integrated approach allows patients to move seamlessly through their care journey with greater efficiency, clarity, and results.In addition to expanded clinical services, the building is also home to Alliance Performance, the organization’s first state-of-the-art gym and training facility. This addition represents a major step forward in aligning rehabilitation with performance, helping patients and athletes move beyond recovery and return stronger, more confident, and ready for whatever comes next.“With the collaboration between Alliance Performance and our newly renovated multidisciplinary clinic, we look forward to making a lasting impact in Fair Lawn," said Bryant Acquaro, Chief Operating Officer of Alliance Orthopedics. “Fair Lawn now has access to a complete orthopedic experience under one roof, giving this community a clear path from injury to recovery to peak performance.”Attendees of the May 9th grand opening event will have the opportunity to tour the upgraded facility, experience demonstrations of advanced treatment modalities and recovery stations, and connect with members of the Alliance team.All attendees will receive raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of prizes throughout the event. In celebration of Mother’s Day weekend, a special raffle will be held exclusively for mothers in attendance, featuring a curated recovery package designed to promote rest, recovery, and wellness.This event reflects Alliance Orthopedics’ continued commitment to raising the standard of care, creating meaningful patient experiences, and building a future where healthcare is not only effective, but empowering.About Alliance Orthopedics:Alliance Orthopedics is New Jersey’s leader in multidisciplinary musculoskeletal care with nine locations across the state. With expertise spanning orthopedic surgery, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and sports medicine, Alliance Orthopedics is committed to helping patients live stronger, healthier, and pain-free lives. Our team of board-certified specialists uses cutting-edge treatments and a collaborative approach to deliver personalized care with proven results.For more information about Alliance Orthopedics and its comprehensive orthopedic services, visit allianceortho.com.

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