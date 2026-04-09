Aircare International Launches Expense Report Tool to Simplify Reimbursements for Contract Pilots and Flight Attendants

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New cutting-edge system streamlines submission, approval, and payment visibility, reducing administrative friction and helping crews stay mission-ready.

Contract flight attendants and pilots shouldn’t have to chase down payment updates, and they shouldn’t be penalized with late payments by using outdated systems” — Karl Kamps, VP of Operations, Emergency Telemed & Crew Staffing

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aircare International has launched a new expense reporting tool built specifically for its contract flight attendants, pilots, and other crew members. The platform simplifies how expenses are submitted, reviewed, approved, and reimbursed, addressing common industry challenges such as delayed payments, time-consuming receipt tracking, and limited visibility into approval status.The launch is part of Aircare International’s broader commitment to operational excellence, crew support , and frictionless flight operations. This new online expense management system is a cutting-edge tool designed to streamline and simplify the expense report submission process, making it more efficient and seamless for contractors. By improving the expense experience for contract staff and pilots, Aircare aims to reduce unnecessary distractions and keep crews focused on safety and service excellence.“Contract flight attendants and pilots shouldn’t have to chase down payment updates, and they shouldn’t be penalized with late payments by using outdated systems,” said Karl Kamps, VP of Crew Staffing and Emergency Telemedicine at Aircare International. “Our tool brings clarity and predictability to the reimbursement process so our crews feel supported and your flight operations run smoothly.”Contract crew members often face delayed reimbursements and limited visibility into where an expense stands in the approval process. These delays in receiving reimbursement are typically driven by several factors:▪️Reliance on spreadsheet-based tools like Microsoft Excel, which can be error-prone and inefficient▪️Outdated workflows that slow approvals and extend payment timelines▪️Strict submission policies that can result in increased scrutiny or denied claimsThese inefficiencies also increase workload for flight departments and back-office teams. Aircare’s new system addresses these challenges with a streamlined, transparent workflow for all parties.The new expense tool delivers improvements across the reimbursement lifecycle, including:▪️Faster, more predictable reimbursements that build trust▪️Simplified submission designed for contract crew, reducing manual entry and follow-ups▪️Real-time status visibility to eliminate uncertainty▪️Reduced administrative burden for flight departments through cleaner workflows▪️Improved crew satisfaction and retention through clearer, faster support▪️Better-supported crews, better service for operators and passengersAlthough the tool is built with pilots and flight attendants in mind, the benefits extend to operators and passengers. Faster reimbursements and improved support help crews stay focused and mission-ready, contributing to smoother operations and better service outcomes.The expense reporting tool is now available to Aircare International contract crew members and pilots.Learn more: www.aircareinternational.com ABOUT AIRCARE INTERNATIONALFor over 40 years, Aircare International has provided peace of mind to aviation organizations as a trusted partner for safety training, telemedicine, and staffing services. Based in Tacoma, WA, Aircare specializes in addressing the intricate challenges of aviation safety with unmatched expertise and commitment.

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