Reman Day 2026 Invites the Next Generation Into the Circular Economy

Reman Day Logo 2026 Reman Day Graphic RIC Logo

Reman Day 2026 is aligned with Take Your Child to Work Day, turning facilities worldwide into discovery experiences for the next generation.

By aligning with Take Your Child to Work Day, we're helping young people see how their future could include careers that combine engineering, sustainability, and innovation.” — Casey Blevins, RIC Board Chair

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Remanufacturing Industries Council (RIC) announces Reman Day 2026, a global celebration of the remanufacturing’s role in building a more sustainable, circular economy-and this year, it’s personal.Reman Day 2026 is aligned with Take Your Child to Work Day, turning facilities worldwide into discovery experiences for the next generation. The 2026 logo reflects that mission: students envisioning their future in an industry that merges engineering, sustainability, and skilled careers.Remanufacturing restores used products and components to like-new or better-than-new condition—extending lifecycles, reducing waste and energy use, and eliminating unnecessary raw material consumption. It is manufacturing's most powerful circular economy tool."By aligning with Take Your Child to Work Day, we're helping young people see how their future could include careers that combine engineering, sustainability, and innovation," said Casey Blevins, RIC Board Chair. "Reman Day is about celebrating the people, processes, and possibilities that make this industry essential."How to ParticipateCompanies, schools, and communities of any size are encouraged to join:• Host facility tours for students, educators, or local officials• Present sessions on circular economy careers and remanufacturing processes• Share workforce stories and milestones on social media• Recognize employees with an appreciation event• Highlight remanufacturing achievements company-wideEducators can introduce students to the field using RIC's free graphic novel, which walks students through the remanufacturing process and the careers it creates.RIC offers free planning tools, promotional materials, and educational resources to support participation at every level.Register / Learn More at remancouncil.org/remanday

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