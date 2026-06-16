Financial Educator and Organizational Leadership Expert Sarah Morrissey
Sarah Morrissey’s focus on ethical leadership and the Navigator Model will be a tremendous asset to the Massachusetts Financial Educators Council.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Morrissey, a financial educator and systems strategist working for Everett Public Schools and the Stickball learning platform, has been selected to fill a role on the Massachusetts Financial Educators Council (MFEC) Advisory Board.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Morrissey, whose work focuses on decision-making and ethical leadership within complex environments, joins the board with more than 25 years of experience in organizational leadership, curriculum and program development, and technological innovation in learning systems. She holds an MS in Criminal Justice/Police Science from Boston University and a Masters of Education, Secondary Education and Teaching from Salem State University; and is pursuing a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Organizational Leadership.
In addition to her full-time appointment as lead educator for Everett Public Schools MA, Sarah is Curriculum Architect for the AI-powered learning platform Stickball. In that role she was involved with the creation of the Navigator Model™, a digital decision-making and leadership framework founded in empirical research and technological integration. Combining research-based strategy, real-world application, and the Navigator Model™, Morrissey’s financial wellness education helps learners understand their financial goals, make informed choices, and develop sustainable habits.
Morrissey’s early career was spent learning and teaching in dynamic, real-world maritime environments, where she instructed youth sailors under dynamic conditions where effective learning depended on adaptability, clarity, and sound judgment. Her decades of sailing and navigation experience reinforced these lessons and informed the development of the Navigator Model™ framework.
Sarah Morrissey’s goal for joining the MFEC Advisory Board is to reach even more Massachusettsans – with particular emphasis on teens, young adults, women, and families facing economic challenges – with equitable, inclusive financial wellness resources. Her philosophy centers on the principle that financial education designed with empathy for others can drive real social change.
When asked about her collaboration with the board, Sarah commented, “We are taking action through forming dynamic local partnerships to bring real, lasting change to our communities. Through advocacy, outreach, and ensuring equitable access, we are working to ensure that financial education is prioritized and embedded into the very systems that positively influence and contribute to people’s lives across the Commonwealth of
Massachusetts.”
Morrissey, the MFEC, and the MFEC’s parent organization – the National Financial Educators Council – share a vision of a financially capable world. “This initiative gives community groups the systems, education, and support they need to deliver effective financial education which helps more Massachusetts residents build long-term generational financial stability and resilience,” Sarah Morrissey concludes.
The addition of Sarah Morrissey to our advisory board brings a unique systems-thinking approach that will significantly enhance our outreach efforts across the Commonwealth. We are proud to welcome her expertise to the team," said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council.
The Massachusetts Financial Educators Council operates under the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider advancing higher standards in financial education. Through professional certification, policy advocacy, and evidence-based programming, NFEC supports a growing network of leaders dedicated to improving financial literacy outcomes and long-term financial stability.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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