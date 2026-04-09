Book Title Bible by Book Publicist Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing Book Publicist Scott Lorenz author of Book Title Bible

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Book Title Bible: How to Title Your Christian Book with Faith and Inspiration by book publicist Scott Lorenz is now available on Amazon , offering Christian authors a practical, faith‑forward path to naming their books with clarity, purpose, and discoverability.Drawing on decades of book marketing experience, Book Title Bible equips writers with biblical principles and creative titling techniques, such as alliteration, idioms, emotional language, and keyword strategy, to craft God‑honoring titles that resonate with readers and stand out on Amazon and beyond.“Your title is the doorway to your message,” said Scott Lorenz. “When it reflects Scripture, your calling, and the needs of your audience, it can draw readers in before they’ve read a single page.”The book was a ‘hot new release’ on Amazon and an Amazon bestseller in several categories. Book Title Bible has received many positive reviews from readers including these:"This is an indispensable, Spirit-led guide to the art of writing, and sharing the message God has placed on your heart."Grady Harp, Amazon Hall of Fame Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars"Book Publicist Scott Lorenz provides a logical process in choosing a Christian title that resonates with potential readers. It's essential reading for aspiring or experienced Christian writers."John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars"Attention Christian Authors! You must read this book BEFORE you title your book."Jess Todtfeld, Author Media Secrets, Former TV Producer NBC, ABC and FOX-News, 5-Stars"Christian authors owe it to themselves to 'seek wisdom' and ensure they have the best possible title. It's critical to the success of any book that seeks to share the Gospel."Mike Ball, Erma Bombeck Award Winning Author, 5-Stars"The secret behind choosing a God-honoring title for your book can be found in Book Title Bible... it's essential reading for authors before they name their work!Lloyd Russell, 5-Stars"Your book title must speak to the heart. For Christian authors Book Title Bible is a must read."Chris Cordani, Host, Book Spectrum, 5-Stars"A thoughtful collection of Spirit-inspired techniques and tips by Book Publicist Scott Lorenz. Highly recommended for authors who want their titles to reflect God's truth."Pamela Gossiaux, Bestselling Christian Author, 5-StarsThe book is available in Kindle and Paperback formats at Amazon: https://a.co/d/0gkJP0YH About the BookBook Title Bible: How to Title Your Christian Book with Faith and Inspiration guides authors to build titles that glorify God and connect with hearts. It blends Scripture anchored wisdom with proven marketing methods, covering emotional resonance, keyword optimization, series naming, and future proofing your title for the long run.About Book Publicist Scott LorenzBook publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Book Marketing , a public relations and marketing firm with a special knack for helping authors get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling and self‑published authors across genres, whether it’s their first book or their fifteenth. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, Nightline, The New York Times, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, and Woman’s World, among many others. Learn more at www.WestwindBookMarketing.com . His first book called Book Title Generator , for the secular market, became an Amazon Bestselling title, winning more than two-dozen awards while offering authors solid advice in titling their books.Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.