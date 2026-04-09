Unigen to Unveil High-Performance On-Prem GenAI Module and New AI Partner Network at MSP Summit 2026

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unigen Corporation , a global leader in the design and manufacturing of enterprise and industrial electronics, today announced its participation in the MSP Summit 2026, on April 13-14 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Now in its sixth consecutive year, the MSP Summit serves as a premier gathering for managed services professionals.At this year’s summit, Unigen will unveil an expansion of its AI product portfolio with the debut of its first Generative AI module. Designed for seamless integration into on-premises and Edge AI environments, this new module joins Unigen’s current portfolio of inference AI solutions.In addition to the GenAI module launch, Unigen is officially opening the Unigen AI Partner Network . This ecosystem is specifically designed for System Integrators, Value-Added Resellers, and Managed Service Providers looking to capitalize on the increasing demand for private, high-security AI deployments.Attendees are invited to visit Booth #MSP16 to see a video demonstration of Unigen’s AI capabilities and discuss Unigen’s product roadmap for 2026. Unigen’s Product Marketing Director, Oliver Baltuch, will be available on-site to discuss how Unigen’s solutions can address your specific needs and provide further details regarding the Unigen AI Partner Network. To arrange a meeting, please send a message here.Date: April 13-14, 2026Location: The Venetian, Las Vegas, NVBooth: #MSP16About Unigen CorporationFounded in 1991, Unigen is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of OEM products including SSDs, DRAM modules, NVDIMMs, Enterprise IO and AI solutions. Unigen also offers a full array of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), including design, quick-turn prototyping, new product introduction, volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the heart of Silicon Valley as well as offshore in Vietnam. Unigen offers its products and services to customers worldwide targeting a broad range of end markets including automotive, computing and storage, embedded, medical, AI, robotics, clean energy, and IoT. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at Unigen.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.