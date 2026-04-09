Ignite Medical Resorts, Norman Enhances Patient Engagement and Outcomes with Smart Therapy™

Paityn Hines, Director of Rehabilitation at Ignite Medical Resorts Ignite Medical Resort Norman, Patient trying out the Smart Therapy Complete Solution Ignite Medical Resort Norman, Patient Trying Smart Therapy

They’re in better spirits, and they’re actually looking forward to therapy the next day or asking when they can do it again.” — Paityn Hines

AUBREY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rehabilitation is constantly evolving, but at its core, it’s still about one thing: helping patients stay engaged in the process long enough to make meaningful progress. At Ignite Medical Resorts, Norman, that focus continues to guide how care is delivered.

With the recent onboarding of Neuro Rehab VR’s Smart Therapy™ Complete Solution, the team is introducing a new layer of immersive therapy designed to support both clinicians and patients in a way that feels practical, adaptable, and grounded in real patient needs.

From the moment therapists stepped into training, there was a noticeable shift, not just in the technology being introduced, but in how the team began thinking about engagement, participation, and motivation.

For Paityn Hines, Director of Rehabilitation at Ignite Medical Resorts , Norman, what stood out most was how naturally the system translated into real patient care across a wide range of ability levels. She described working with patients who are preparing to return home independently, using the Life Simulator, a suite of immersive ADL scenarios in the Smart Therapy Solution to practice balance through everyday tasks like laundry, experiences that feel functional, familiar, and directly connected to life outside the clinic.

“We’ve had patients who are preparing to go home independently, working on things like balance and even laundry tasks in the Life Simulator scenario ,” Paityn shared. “And they come back the next day asking to do it again because they had so much fun.”

What became just as important, though, was how the team began using it for patients who aren’t yet able to stand or fully participate in traditional balance work. Instead of being limited by those barriers, these patients were still able to engage in therapy in a meaningful way.

“It’s been a great tool for patients who can’t stand yet,” she explained. “They’re still able to work on trunk control, balance in sitting, and even day-to-day activities from a wheelchair level.”

And beyond the clinical application, there was a shift that was harder to measure, but impossible to miss. The energy in the room changed, with more smiles, lighter moods, and patients who were not only engaged in the moment but genuinely looking forward to coming back.

“Lots of smiles,” Paityn said. “They’re in better spirits, and they’re actually looking forward to therapy the next day or asking when they can do it again.”

At its core, rehabilitation is about more than just movement; it’s about connection, confidence, and rebuilding a sense of independence. And when patients begin to feel that shift, even in small moments, it changes how they approach every session that follows.

About Neuro Rehab VR

Neuro Rehab VR is a smart rehab solution provider that leverages AI, immersive therapeutic activities, and clinical insights to redefine patient engagement, streamline clinician workflows, and enhance operational efficiency. Its Smart Therapy™ Complete Solution delivers personalized, gamified therapy while reducing administrative burden through AI-powered automation.

About Ignite Medical Resorts

Ignite Medical Resorts is a post-acute care provider known for blending hospitality with advanced rehabilitation services. With a focus on innovation and patient-centered care, Ignite continues to elevate the standard for recovery environments across the United States.

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