Third Annual 'Forget Me Knot Music & Art Festival' Announces 2026 Dates and Concert Lineup

Pan Blanco Kalyn Beasley STiLGONE

Cooke City, Montana’s annual fest is scheduled for August 14 & 15, 2026

COOKE CITY, MT, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set against one of the most breathtaking mountain backdrops in the country at the gateway to Yellowstone ’s northeast entrance in Cooke City , Montana, the Forget Me Knot Music & Art Festival returns for its third year on Friday, August 14 and Saturday, August 15. The must-attend summer festival will continue its growth this August – blending live music, local art and mountain-town charm.This year’s music lineup features an exciting mix of regional talent. Friday performances will be headlined by Pan Blanco (7:30 PM) and includes performances by Zech Peabody (3:30 PM) and Parker Brown and The Bleeding Hearts (5:30 PM). Saturday’s lineup showcases Holland Dotson (1:30 PM), Wes Urbaniak and The Mountain Folk (3:30 PM), Kalyn Beasley (5:30 PM), and STiLGONE (7:30 PM). More information about the artists and festival schedule is available at www.forgetmeknotfest.org Full festival passes for both Friday and Saturday are only $80 and go on sale Friday, April 17 at 9 AM at the festival website ( www.forgetmeknotfest.org ). Friday day passes ($35) and Saturday day passes ($55) will also be available for purchase on April 17.In addition to live music, festivalgoers can explore a vibrant selection of art vendors, food trucks, and beverage offerings, creating a full weekend experience for all ages.The mission of the Forget Me Knot Music & Art Festival is to celebrate the best in regional music and art while highlighting the stunning landscape surrounding Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana. The event also plays an important role in strengthening community spirit.The festival is a program of the Colter Pass, Cooke City and Silver Gate Community Council. For more than 18 years, this nonprofit organization has been committed to enhancing and supporting the local community.For more about the festival, follow along on Facebook (@forgetmeknotfestmt) and Instagram (@forgetmeknotfestmt) or visit www.forgetmeknotfest.org

Forget Me Knot Music & Art Festival

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