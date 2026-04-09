Akribis Veins & Vitality Offers Emface Treatment for Non Surgical Facial Lifting and Skin Rejuvenation

Emface Treatment at Akribis Veins & Vitality

Akribis Veins & Vitality is introducing Emface, a non-invasive facial treatment designed to lift and tone facial muscles.

Emface represents a new approach to facial rejuvenation. Instead of focusing only on the skin, the treatment also strengthens underlying facial muscles.” — Dr. Amanda Cooper, About Akribis Veins & Vitality

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akribis Veins & Vitality is introducing Emface , a non-invasive facial treatment designed to lift and tone facial muscles while improving skin quality without surgery, needles, or downtime.Emface uses a combination of synchronized radiofrequency energy and high intensity facial muscle stimulation to improve skin firmness and enhance natural facial contours. The technology simultaneously stimulates collagen production while strengthening facial muscles that support the skin’s structure.“Emface represents a new approach to facial rejuvenation,” said Dr. Amanda Cooper of Akribis Veins & Vitality. “Instead of focusing only on the skin, the treatment also strengthens underlying facial muscles. This dual effect can improve skin firmness and provide a natural lifting appearance.”Unlike traditional cosmetic procedures that rely on injections or surgery, Emface treatments are completely non-invasive. The device applicators are placed on targeted areas of the face including the forehead, cheeks, under eye area, and submentum (under the chin), where they deliver controlled energy to stimulate facial muscles and encourage collagen production. This allows for visible improvements such as eye lifting, cheek lifting, and enhanced jawline definition.Each treatment session typically lasts about 20 to 30 minutes. Patients remain comfortable throughout the procedure and can return to normal activities immediately afterward. Because the treatment does not break the skin barrier, there is no downtime.The technology works by activating facial muscles through electrical stimulation while radiofrequency energy gently heats the skin to support collagen remodeling. This combination helps improve muscle tone, smooth fine lines, and enhance facial definition over time.According to Akribis Veins & Vitality, most patients benefit from a series of treatments to achieve optimal results. Improvements develop gradually as collagen production increases and facial muscles strengthen. Results typically become more noticeable over several weeks.Emface is generally suitable for adults seeking non surgical facial rejuvenation, particularly individuals who want to improve skin firmness, soften wrinkles, and achieve a subtle lifting effect while maintaining natural facial expression.“Many patients want noticeable improvement without the downtime associated with more invasive procedures,” Dr. Cooper said. “Emface offers a way to enhance facial structure and skin quality in a comfortable, efficient treatment.”The device is FDA cleared and safe for a wide range of skin types. During a consultation, providers evaluate skin condition, facial anatomy, and aesthetic goals to determine whether Emface is an appropriate option.Akribis Veins & Vitality, led by Dr. Amanda Cooper, is an Ohio-based medical practice specializing in diagnostic ultrasound evaluation and minimally invasive treatment for venous insufficiency, varicose veins, and spider veins. The clinic focuses on evidence based care, personalized treatment planning, and patient education to support long term vascular health.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://akribisveinsandvitality.com or call (614) 488-5090.

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