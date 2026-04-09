Safeway Moving Named #1 Best National Moving Company by Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards 2026

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Veteran-owned carrier recognized for flat-rate pricing, barcode inventory tracking, and a customer-first culture - serving all 48 contiguous states.

Being named #1 in the country by Newsweek validates our commitment to transparent pricing and accountable service.” — Boris Svirsky

NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safeway Moving, a veteran-owned, full-service moving company operating across all 48 contiguous states, has been ranked the best national moving company in the 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards. The recognition was announced on February 11, 2026, following a nationwide public voting period in which thousands of readers evaluated companies across hundreds of consumer categories. Safeway Moving outranked all other national carriers to claim the top position.What the Award Recognizes:The Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards evaluate companies on service quality, pricing transparency, reliability, and overall customer experience. In the national moving category, ten finalists were nominated and voted on by readers nationwide. Safeway Moving received the highest overall score, earning the #1 ranking based on verified customer feedback and editorial review.Why Safeway Moving Ranked #1?With over 20 years of experience as a long-distance moving company serving all 48 contiguous U.S. states, Safeway Moving has built its reputation on three core practices that set it apart from traditional carriers in the U.S. market.1. Flat-Rate Pricing: Safeway Moving charges based on the volume of belongings, not weight - eliminating the surprise upcharges that affect an estimated 1 in 3 moving customers who receive weight-based estimates. Every customer receives a binding price before the truck is loaded, with flat-rate pricing available for all interstate and local moves with no hidden costs.2. Barcode Inventory Tracking: Every item is individually scanned and logged at pickup and cross-checked at delivery - included in every move at no additional cost. This system has helped Safeway Moving maintain one of the lowest dispute rates in the industry, with fewer than 1% of moves resulting in a lost-or-damaged-item claim.3. Veteran-Owned Accountability: As a veteran-owned moving company, Safeway Moving brings military-grade discipline to logistics, scheduling, and customer communication. The company offers military and early-booking discounts and employs veterans across its operations nationwide. Safeway Moving has maintained a 5-star average rating across Google, Yelp, and the Better Business Bureau, based on thousands of verified customer reviews.Statement from Boris Svirsky, Safeway Moving"This recognition from Newsweek reflects what our team works toward every single day - making one of life's most stressful experiences predictable, transparent, and stress-free. When a customer books with Safeway Moving, they receive a guaranteed price, a barcode-tracked inventory, and a crew that treats their belongings with the same care we'd give our own. Being named #1 in the country by Newsweek validates that commitment." - Boris Svirsky, Safeway MovingAbout Safeway MovingSafeway Moving is a veteran-owned, full-service moving company providing local, long-distance, and interstate relocation services across all 48 contiguous U.S. states. Licensed under USDOT #3756000 and MC #1337784, both verifiable through the FMCSA SAFER database, the company has over 20 years of experience delivering predictable, transparent moves from coast to coast. Safeway Moving is a proud recipient of the 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Award for Best National Moving Company. For a free quote or to learn more, visit safewaymovinginc.com.

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