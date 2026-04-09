Boise Image Enhancement Centre: 25+ Years as Idaho’s First Med Spa and Leader in Natural Anti-Aging Treatments

Staff of Boise Image Enhancement Center

Boise Image Enhancement Centre, Idaho’s first premier medical spa and medical aesthetic center, is celebrating more than 25 years.

For more than 25 years, our focus has remained consistent. We aim to help patients look refreshed and confident while maintaining their natural features.” — Dr. Morgann Orm

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boise Image Enhancement Centre , Idaho’s first premier medical spa and medical aesthetic center, is celebrating more than 25 years of providing advanced, physician led aesthetic treatments focused on natural looking results. Since its founding, the clinic has served more than 60,000 patients and has become one of the most recognized medical aesthetic practices in the region and across the country.Established in Boise in 1998, Boise Image Enhancement Centre pioneered the medical spa model in Idaho. Over the past two and a half decades, the clinic has helped define the standard for safe, medically supervised anti aging treatments in the state. Its team includes Physicians, Doctorate of Nursing Practice Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Practitioners, and Registered Nurses who provide aesthetic and prescriptive skin treatments using advanced equipment, techniques, and products.The Centre reports more than 6,000,000 units of wrinkle relaxer administered and more than 1,000 five star reviews from patients. The clinic has been recognized as one of the top 10 clinics in the United States and has received the Best of Boise Award in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Boise Image Enhancement Centre has also been featured in national publications, as well as regional media outlets.Boise Image Enhancement Centre’s clinical philosophy centers on achieving refreshed, natural looking outcomes tailored to each individual patient. Treatment plans are developed following consultation and assessment by licensed medical professionals. The clinic offers a range of non surgical aesthetic services and skin treatments designed to address common concerns associated with aging and skin health. Individual results vary.“The foundation of our practice is experience, medical oversight, and individualized care,” said Dr. Morgann of Boise Image Enhancement Centre. “For more than 25 years, our focus has remained consistent. We aim to help patients look refreshed and confident while maintaining their natural features.”Alongside its in-clinic services, Boise Image Enhancement Centre has developed a proprietary line of cosmetic and prescription-strength, medical-grade skincare products. These formulations address a wide range of skin concerns and are incorporated into personalized treatment plans when appropriate.The clinic serves patients from across Idaho and welcomes clients who travel from other states and countries for treatment. The staff regularly participates in continuing education and evaluates emerging technologies in order to maintain high standards of care and patient safety.As it marks this milestone anniversary, Boise Image Enhancement Centre states that it will continue investing in medical training, advanced technologies, and patient education to support informed treatment decisions and responsible aesthetic care.For more information about Boise Image Enhancement Centre or to schedule a consultation, call 208-375-1221 or visit boiseimage.com.About Boise Image Enhancement CentreFounded in 1998, Boise Image Enhancement Centre is Idaho’s first medical spa and aesthetic medical center. The clinic provides physician-led aesthetic and prescriptive skin treatments performed by a team of licensed medical professionals, including physicians, Doctor of Nursing Practice nurse practitioners, nurse practitioners, and registered nurses. Having served more than 60,000 patients, the Centre has received multiple Best in Boise awards and national media recognition. Boise Image Enhancement Centre offers personalized treatment plans focused on achieving natural-looking results in a medically supervised setting.

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