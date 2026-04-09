PeakPTT to Showcase Next-Generation Push-to-Talk Solutions at American Towman Showplace 2026

PTT-M14G Mobile Two Way LTE Radio with WiF

PTT-M14G Mobile Two Way LTE Radio with WiF

PTT-324G Two Way Radio LTE and WiFi IP67 Rated

PTT-324G Two Way Radio LTE and WiFi IP67 Rated

PeakPTT will exhibit at the American Towman Showplace on April 23–24, 2026, at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas (Booth 200).

Our LTE and WiFi two way radio solutions are built to keep teams connected instantly, whether they’re across town or across the country.”
— George Karonis
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeakPTT, a leader in nationwide push-to-talk communication solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming American Towman Showplace, taking place Thursday and Friday, April 23–24, 2026, at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth 200, where PeakPTT will be showcasing its full lineup of advanced push-to-talk radios and communication services designed for reliability, clarity, and nationwide coverage.

A highlight of this year’s exhibit will be the debut of the PTT-M14G Mobile two-way Radio, a compact, carrier-certified LTE device featuring integrated WiFi capabilities. Built for professional fleets and towing operations, the PTT-M14G delivers seamless, instant communication across wide geographic areas without the limitations of traditional radio systems.

“We’re excited to connect with towing professionals and demonstrate how PeakPTT is transforming communication in the field,” said George Karonis, CEO of PeakPTT. “Our solutions are built to keep teams connected instantly—whether they’re across town or across the country.”

Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to:

Experience live demonstrations of PeakPTT devices
Explore nationwide push-to-talk capabilities over LTE and WiFi
Learn how PeakPTT improves efficiency, safety, and coordination for towing operations

PeakPTT’s solutions are designed to eliminate range limitations, reduce infrastructure costs, and provide dependable communication for demanding industries.

About PeakPTT
PeakPTT, a division of LiveViewGPS Inc., provides nationwide push-to-talk communication solutions over cellular and WiFi networks. Serving industries such as towing, transportation, construction, and public safety, PeakPTT delivers reliable, instant communication without the need for traditional radio infrastructure.

Media Contact:
George Karonis
PeakPTT
Valencia, California
Phone: 661-903-8245

George Karonis
PeakPTT
+1 661-903-8245
email us here

Peak PTT Radios – Instant Nationwide Communication for Teams That Can’t Wait

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George Karonis
PeakPTT
+1 661-903-8245
Company/Organization
PeakPTT
29021 Ave Sherman STE 103
Valencia, 91355
United States
+1 661-294-6805
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