Notice for Request for Information

Oxon Run Community Solar Facility: Solar Revolving Loan Fund and Site Operations and Maintenance

DOEE is requesting input from interested parties in the District of Columbia on what DOEE should consider regarding (1) seeding, structuring, and operating a revolving loan fund to deploy capital for solar projects; and (2) operating, maintaining, and optimizing solar assets of a community renewable energy facility in the District of Columbia.

This Request for Information (RFI) seeks responses from financial institutions, operations & maintenance organizations, and other relevant parties on two distinct topics:

1. DOEE is seeking insights on the interest, capacity, and expertise to partner in establishing and administering a Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) seeded by SREC revenue. Under this model, SREC proceeds generated by the Oxon Run community solar facility are used to capitalize a fund that continuously recycles capital into new solar projects — reducing dependence on appropriations over time and creating a self-sustaining pipeline of clean energy investment that prioritizes low-to-moderate income (LMI) residents.

2. DOEE is seeking insights from experienced O&M providers and others with knowledge about managing a large community solar facility in the District.

This is a Request for Information (RFI) only – it is not being posted as an actual statement of work (SOW) at this time, nor does it constitute a Request for Proposal (RFP) or Request for Application (RFA) or a promise to issue an RFP or RFA in the future.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFI by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments section below

Email a request to [email protected] with “RE: Oxon Run RFI” in the subject line.

Responses should be submitted via email to [email protected] with the subject line “DOEE Oxon Run RFI Response – [Primary Respondent Name]” by June 1, 2026.

DOEE may choose to reissue this RFI again at a later date to gather further input.