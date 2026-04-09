DNR Conducting Spring 2026 Prescribed Burns in Worcester and Wicomico Counties

April 9, 2026

A DNR staff member helps conduct a prescribed burn. DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will conduct a series of prescribed burns along the lower Eastern Shore from early April to mid-May as weather and site conditions allow.

Residents and visitors may see smoke in the area of these planned, controlled fires. All burns are conducted by trained DNR personnel. Fire lines are established in advance, and crews are supported by appropriate equipment to ensure operations are carried out safely and efficiently.

Planned burn locations include:

• Furnace Town Complex, outside Snow Hill

• Foster Tract Recreational Area (Chesapeake Forest Lands), outside Snow Hill

• Wicomico Demonstration Forest, outside Pittsville

Prescribed burns use low, controlled flames to reduce underbrush and leaf litter. This work improves forest health, reduces the risk of more severe wildfires, and enhances habitat for native species such as northern bobwhite quail, frosted elfin, and sundial lupine. Fire also helps certain native plants regenerate by opening seed cones and preparing the soil for new growth.