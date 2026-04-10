DiRōNA Announces Steelite International as Exclusive Partner for Plateware, Stemware, Flatware and Lighting Solutions

DiRōNA

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiRōNA (Distinguished Restaurants of North America) is pleased to announce Steelite International as its exclusive partner for plateware, stemware, flatware and lighting solutions.DiRōNA continues to expand its partner ecosystem by aligning with best-in-class companies that support and elevate the dining experience for both operators and patrons.As part of the partnership, Steelite International will be featured across DiRōNA’s platforms, including its website, partner communications, and printed materials distributed to awarded restaurants. The collaboration will also include opportunities for direct engagement with restaurateurs through DiRōNA events and initiatives.“Steelite International represents the very best in tabletop presentation, and their commitment to quality aligns seamlessly with the standards upheld by DiRōNA,” said Scott Breard, CEO of DiRōNA. “We are proud to welcome Steelite as our exclusive partner in this category.”About DiRōNADiRōNA was founded in 1990 to recognize restaurants that exemplify excellence in cuisine, beverage, service, and ambiance. Today, DiRōNA represents a curated network of distinguished dining establishments across North America and serves as a trusted authority for discerning diners. To explore DiRōNA’s full list of awarded restaurants visit www.dirona.com About Steelite InternationalHeadquartered in Youngstown, OH, with distribution and warehousing centered in Neshannock Township, PA, Steelite International is the leading designer, marketer, manufacturer, and supplier of award-winning tabletop, buffet products and lighting solutions for the global hospitality industry, selling products into over 50,000 end-user locations across 140 countries. The Company manufactures products out of two facilities located in Stoke-On-Trent, UK, and Manlius, NY, totaling 600,000 sq. ft., operates 16 first-class showrooms around the globe, and sources products from 17 different countries.Steelite is committed to providing the best in functionality and design while minimizing the effect on our environment. For more information, visit www.steelite.com

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