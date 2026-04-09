EPC Group Launches Virtual Chief AI Officer Service as 73% of Enterprises Report Unauthorized AI Tool Usage

Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) service - The First In the Industry - EPC Group's AI Consulting Services Power BI + AI Done Right: The $50 Million Integration Opportunity EPC Group AI Consulting Services Leading North America AI Consulting and AI Governance Practice

29-year Microsoft consulting firm introduces three-tier Virtual Chief AI Officer service with a complimentary AI Readiness Assessment.

Most organizations we work with have already deployed Microsoft Copilot, but very few have implemented the data governance foundation required for it to work safely.” — Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, one of the longest-standing Microsoft Gold Partners in North America with 29 years of enterprise consulting experience and more than 10,000 implementations completed, today announced the launch of its Virtual Chief AI Officer (vCAIO) service. The new offering provides organizations with fractional AI executive leadership, governance frameworks, and implementation oversight at a fraction of the cost of a full-time Chief AI Officer hire, which commands an average annual salary of $400,000 to $800,000 according to recent industry compensation data.The service launch comes as enterprises face a rapidly expanding AI governance crisis. Industry research indicates that 73% of employees now use unauthorized AI tools with corporate data, often without IT department knowledge or approval.phenomenon, known as Bring Your Own AI (BYOAI), creates significant compliance exposure for organizations operating under HIPAA, SOC 2, FedRAMP, and EU AI Act requirements, with enforcement deadlines arriving in August 2026."Most organizations we work with have already deployed Microsoft Copilot, but very few have implemented the data governance foundation required for it to work safely," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group and four-time Microsoft Press bestselling author. "The real risk is not Copilot itself. It is the dozens of unmanaged AI tools employees bring to work every day on personal devices. ChatGPT on phones connected to corporate WiFi.Claude and Gemini on work laptops without MDM policies. Apple Intelligence processing company emails and documents. Organizations need AI leadership, but most cannot justify a half-million dollar executive hire to address it."O'Connor, who served as NASA Lead Architect and was an original member of Microsoft's SharePoint and Power BI beta development teams, noted that the problem extends beyond consumer AI tools. "We are seeing unauthorized AI connectors inside Power Automate, AI-powered browser extensions processing sensitive documents, and shadow AI embedded in SaaS platforms that procurement never evaluated. The attack surface is far larger than most CISOs realize."EPC Group's vCAIO service is structured in three tiers to accommodate organizations of varying size and complexity. The Advisory tier provides monthly AI strategy sessions, quarterly roadmap updates, governance policy reviews, BYOAI risk assessments, and board-ready AI program reports. The Fractional tier adds hands-on weekly governance sessions, Microsoft Copilot optimization, Power Platform AI governance, vendor evaluation and selection, and direct Slack or Teams access to EPC Group's AI leadership team. The Transformation tier delivers full enterprise AI strategy development from scratch, multi-department governance framework rollout, change management programs, custom AI tool development, and a dedicated EPC Group team.The vCAIO service includes eight core deliverables across all tiers: a comprehensive AI Governance Framework with policies, procedures, and compliance mapping; a prioritized AI Roadmap with 30, 60, and 90-day milestones; a BYOAI Risk Assessment identifying every AI tool in use across the organization; a Copilot Optimization Plan to maximize return on Microsoft's $30-per-user monthly investment; Power Platform AI Governance covering DLP policies, environment management, and approval workflows; Intune AI App Management for controlling AI applications on BYOD devices; a Vendor EvaluationMatrix for objective AI tool comparison; and Quarterly Board Reports providing executive-ready AI program updates.The firm's approach reflects its position as a vendor-neutral evaluator of AI technologies. EPC Group has tested and evaluated more than 700 AI solutions and recently announced a multi-model AI architecture integrating Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Meta Llama, and Mistral for enterprise governance applications. This architecture allows organizations to select the right AI model for each use case rather than relying on a single vendor's ecosystem.The vCAIO service draws on EPC Group's experience across more than 5,200 enterprise implementations, including work with Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, healthcare systems, financial institutions, government and defense organizations, energy companies, educational institutions, manufacturers, retailers, technology firms, and global enterprises across all industries.The firm holds G2 Leader status with a perfect Net Promoter Score of 100 and a 100% Expertise of Team rating, and has been recognized as a Clutch Top Power BI and Data Solutions Company.EPC Group is also offering a complimentary AI Readiness Assessment for qualified enterprises with 200 or more employees. The assessment evaluates an organization's current AI tool landscape, Microsoft Copilot deployment readiness, data governance posture, and BYOAI risk exposure, with results delivered within 48 business hours. The assessment covers six areas: AI tool inventory and classification, data access control evaluation, compliance gap analysis, Copilot readiness scoring, BYOAI exposure mapping, and a prioritized remediation roadmap.For more information about the Virtual Chief AI Officer service or to request a complimentary AI Readiness Assessment, visit https://www.epcgroup.net/services/vcaio or contact EPC Group directly at contact@epcgroup.net or call us at (888) 381-9725.About EPC GroupEPC Group is a Houston-based enterprise consulting firm specializing in Microsoft 365, Azure, Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, SharePoint, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, ChatGPT, Gemini and AI governance solutions. Founded in 1997, the firm has completed more than 10,000 implementations across organizations of all sizes and industries.Founder Errin O'Connor is a four-time Microsoft Press bestselling author, former NASA Lead Architect, and original member of Microsoft's SharePoint and Power BI beta development teams.

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