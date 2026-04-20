MILLER TANNER ASSOCIATES (MTA) EXPANDS DEDICATED SUSTAINABLE EVENT SERVICES TO MINIMIZE CARBON FOOTPRINT

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miller Tanner Associates (MTA), a certified woman-owned business delivering seamless, high-impact corporate events, today announced the launch of a new dedicated, expanded service offering focused on sustainable event management. This initiative underscores MTA's ongoing commitment to both its own and its customers’ environmental stewardship and aims to contribute to minimizing the ecological impact of corporate gatherings.

As part of its broadened sustainability efforts, MTA has partnered with leading global decarbonization and sustainability solutions company, ClimeCo, as an EcoCommitted™ Partner. This distinction is reserved for businesses looking to offset the environmental impact of their event emissions by purchasing carbon credits from a group of active, fully vetted and validated projects from around the world.

This partnership enables MTA to integrate environmentally responsible practices across the entire event lifecycle, adding carbon footprint tracking and carbon offsetting to MTA’s current multi-faceted approach. MTA has expanded its sustainability services to now include:

• ESG (Environmental Social Governance) data collection and tracking

• Standardized vendor ESG survey

• Onsite recycling and donation partnerships

• Digital sign-in & paperless processes

• Vendor scorecard and selection

• Attend: MTA’s attendee experience app

• Promotion of low-carbon travel

• Targeted carbon footprint tracking and carbon offsetting

"As a leader in corporate event management, we are deeply committed to advancing global sustainability efforts," said Kristin Puryear, Global Experiences Director, Head of Vendor Partnerships. "Our expanded sustainable event services reflect this commitment, enabling customers to host impactful events that align with their environmental values. We believe exceptional events can — and should — be delivered with a minimal ecological footprint."

One of the many benefits of collaborating with ClimeCo is its global reach; with projects spanning multiple regions, MTA customers with international operations can offset emissions across borders through a single, reliable platform. MTA customers will also receive a specialized EcoCommitted™ Program Badge recognizing their events’ sustainability efforts in partnership with ClimeCo.

“Miller Tanner Associates is setting a powerful example for the events industry by turning ambition into action," shared Linda Kelly, Senior VP of Certification Programs, ClimeCo. "We are thrilled to work with Miller Tanner Associates on their proactive approach to offsetting event emissions at a global scale. By embedding sustainability into select events, they are helping shape a more sustainable and resilient future for events worldwide.”

MTA’s partnership with ClimeCo offers a practical and impactful measure to address climate change while addressing an increasing customer need. “It's a valuable resource, whether our customers are just starting their sustainability efforts or aiming for a greater environmental impact,” added Puryear.

For more information about MTA and its sustainable event management initiatives, visit www.millertanner.com/csr.

For more information on the EcoCommitted program, please visit: https://shop.climeco.com/offset/ecocommitted-partner-program.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.